Flames Defeat the Canadiens 3-2 in OT

The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens engaged in a battle of clubs needing positive vibes. Entering Tuesday’s contest at the Bell Centre, Calgary had fallen in five of its six previous efforts, whereas Montreal lost three times in a row, each time putting in questionable performances. This one went to the visitors, as the Flames earned a hard-fought 3-2 overtime win.

Goalies Montembeault and Wolf Put on a Show

Sam Montembeault and Dustin Wolf earned their paycheques on this night by stymieing a myriad of opposing attackers. Wolf was especially busy in the opening stanza, given that the Canadiens benefitted from a pair of power plays. Glove saves via quick reflexes or out-stretched pad stops to repel one-timers; no job was too big.

The second period saw the rivals break the 0-0 deadlock by exchanging goals. Calgary’s Connor Zary earned his third marker of the young campaign at 4:20 via a fortuitous bounce. A one-timer attempt ricocheted off a sprawling Emil Heineman, who was battling Nazem Kadri, and onto Zary’s stick, who quickly wristed an attempt into the back of the net.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Canadiens levelled the terms at 16:23 on their third power play opportunity of the evening. A puck battle along the boards to Wolf’s right eventually allowed Joel Armia to feed veteran Brendan Gallagher alone in front of the net, who slotted the disk five-hole for his fifth goal of 2024-25.

Matt Coronato to the Rescue

Montreal’s special teams came through once more in the third. This time, it was the penalty-killing unit. When a pair of Flames collided and fell moments after a faceoff in Montreal’s zone, Jake Evans and Joel Armia raced out for a two-on-one. Evans fed Armia, who fired a blistering shot for a 2-1 advantage.

The home crowd and the Habs briefly believed Gallagher had scored to make it a 3-1 game, but an eagle-eyed Flames challenge from head coach Ryan Huska had the goal taken away due to offside.

The Canadiens would rue that moment as Calgary’s Matt Coronato put on a brilliant individual effort to whip a shot past Montembeault with barely three minutes left. Off the teams went to the extra session.

It wouldn’t last long, however. Coronato came through for the Flames again a mere six seconds into the overtime with a stunning wrist shot that beat Montembeault high. The Flames erupted in joy while the Canadiens were left aghast, wondering how the match slipped through their gloves.

Up next for the Flames is a date with the Boston Bruins in Beantown on Thursday, Nov. 7. The Canadiens will hope to bounce back on the same night in New Jersey against the Devils.