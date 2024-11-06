Islanders’ Isaiah George First “Isaiah” in NHL History

New York Islanders’ defenseman Isaiah George became the first player named “Isaiah” to suit up in an NHL game in league history. The 20-year-old was called up ahead of the team’s Nov. 5 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins amid a pile-up of injuries to the Islanders’ defense.

George is an Oakville, Ontario native and spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. He was drafted in the fourth round (No. 98) by the Islanders in the 2022 Entry Draft. Notably, he scored 30 points (six goals and 24 assists) in 68 regular season games with the Knights in the 2023-24 season before scoring 12 points (four goals and eight assists) in 18 playoff games before falling to the Saginaw Spirit in the 2024 Memorial Cup.

George joined the Bridgeport Islanders for the start of the 2024-25 American Hockey League (AHL) season. He had two points (one goal and one assist) in four games, primarily spent alongside Grant Hutton. George scored his first career professional goal on Nov. 1 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Islanders fans did not expect to see George in the NHL for another few seasons, but injuries to Alexander Romanov, Adam Pelech, and Mike Reilly left the entirety of the left side of the defense out against the Penguins. 23-year-old Samuel Bolduc was given a shot in the NHL on Nov. 3 against the New York Rangers but struggled, and following public scrutiny by head coach Patrick Roy was quickly sent back to Bridgeport.

George is expected to return to the AHL soon as Romanov’s injury is considered day-to-day. However, he should have a future on the Islanders’ blue line following additional development in Bridgeport.