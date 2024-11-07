Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Hurricanes – 11/7/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (5-7-2) at HURRICANES (9-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Cody Glass
Michael Bunting — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Valtteri Puustinen
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)
Status report
- Hayes is day to day; the forward did not practice Wednesday after playing 9:40 during a 4-3 shootout loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
- Rust participated in the Penguins optional morning skate Thursday, but the forward will miss his fifth straight game.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
