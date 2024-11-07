Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Hurricanes – 11/7/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (5-7-2) at HURRICANES (9-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Cody Glass

Michael Bunting — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi

Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Status report

Hayes is day to day; the forward did not practice Wednesday after playing 9:40 during a 4-3 shootout loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Rust participated in the Penguins optional morning skate Thursday, but the forward will miss his fifth straight game.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

