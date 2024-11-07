Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Rangers – 11/7/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (5-7-1) at RANGERS (8-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Status report

  • Samuelsson and Jokiharju will be scratched for the second straight game; the defensemen played in the Sabres’ first 12 games this season.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

  • Mancini will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and third time in five games after the defenseman played in the Rangers’ first seven games this season.

