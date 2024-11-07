Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Rangers – 11/7/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (5-7-1) at RANGERS (8-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Jacob Bryson

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Status report

Samuelsson and Jokiharju will be scratched for the second straight game; the defensemen played in the Sabres’ first 12 games this season.

More from THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Mancini will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and third time in five games after the defenseman played in the Rangers’ first seven games this season.

More from THW: