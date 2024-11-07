Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Rangers – 11/7/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (5-7-1) at RANGERS (8-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: None
Status report
- Samuelsson and Jokiharju will be scratched for the second straight game; the defensemen played in the Sabres’ first 12 games this season.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
- Mancini will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and third time in five games after the defenseman played in the Rangers’ first seven games this season.
