Rangers Goaltending Prospect Garand Has High Upside

On Nov. 6, the Hartford Wolf Pack beat the Syracuse Crunch in the type of game they’ve been able to win all season – a close one-goal contest that went to overtime before the Wolf Pack found the back of the net with just seconds left to secure a 2-1 victory.

However, the difference in the game was goaltender Dylan Garand who was dominant, making 31 saves, including some highlight-reel stops. “Tonight, I thought it was his best stuff,” head coach Grant Potulny said after the game.

It wasn’t just the big saves, but his great play in net overall. “He played the puck really well, and it was a big help for our breakouts,” said Alex Belzile, who scored the overtime-winning goal.

The 22-year-old goaltender showed his high upside and is rounding out his game at the perfect time. Garand’s start to the season wasn’t great, but his recent play proved he should be able to carry the Wolf Pack throughout the season.

Garand’s Glove

The Crunch wanted to find the back of the net by going top shelf, but Garand continued to smother the shots with his glove and prevented the opposition from finding the back of the net until the final 16 seconds of the game.

Dylan Garand, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Garand noted he was “seeing the puck well,” which was noticeable, as he was laser-focused on the play and anticipated shots well. In the latest game, the Wolf Pack defense helped him out by playing the passing lanes but also allowing him sightlines to see the shot. That said, Garand stepped up and stopped 31 shots, some of which weren’t easy to handle.

Garand’s strong glove makes him a competent goaltender who is difficult to beat. He has a .910 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.52 goals-against average (GAA) on 145 shots, and his ability to remain calm despite the surplus of shots has also stood out. In the first period against the Crunch, he made 13 saves, while the Wolf Pack’s offense only generated three shots. Even with the ice tilted, he can still keep the score low.

Garand’s Shortcomings

Garand is becoming more confident as the season progresses. His first start was on Oct. 19, against the Bridgeport Islanders, when he allowed four goals to one of the worst offenses in the league. He hasn’t allowed four goals in a game since.

However, he’s a smaller goaltender, at 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds, and he must play with more flexibility to make some saves. The comparable in the NHL is the 5-foot-11 Juuse Saros, who has the glove and flexibility to carry the Nashville Predators, and his great play earned him an eight-year contract extension this offseason.

Garand plays with a similar aggressiveness, often resulting in him diving out of the crease to cover up the puck or sliding to make a save. It comes with some risk, which he must limit as a young goaltender. “I don’t want to be inconsistent,” Garand noted after the latest game, something that is an issue for most goaltenders at the American Hockey League (AHL) level but particularly for a goaltender willing to go all out to make a stop.

His play will come with some rough starts, like against Bridgeport. Also, on Nov. 1, against the Crunch, he allowed three goals on 23 shots in his only loss of the season thus far. That said, his style and athleticism make him a special goaltender and one the Wolf Pack can lean on to win games.

Garand’s Path Forward

There’s a path for Garand to eventually become Igor Shesterkin‘s backup. If the New York Rangers sign their Vezina Trophy goaltender to the team’s most expensive contract this summer, they will be pressed against the salary cap and will need a team-friendly option as their backup. Throw in Jonathan Quick’s age (he’s 39), and the 22-year-old Garand becomes a possibility.

This will happen by next season at the earliest. Until then, Garand must focus on being a lights-out goaltender for the Wolf Pack and keep winning games. It’s something both Potulny and Garand stressed after the game against the Crunch and has been prioritized by the goaltender, who has won four of five starts this season.

Garand had his best performance of the early season against the Crunch. The Wolf Pack are in the middle of the Atlantic Division with a 5-3-1-1 record, but moving up in the standings will be a tall task. If they do, it will be because of Garand.