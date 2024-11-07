NHL Rumors: Flyers, Canadiens, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is scratching rookie star Matvei Michkov. Is this a good idea and how will he react to what the Flyers are calling a part of his development process? Meanwhile, one NHL insider says that plenty of teams will line up to talk to the Montreal Canadiens if they choose to make defenseman Arber Xhekaj available via trade. Finally, are the Nashville Predators really thinking about selling off assets in a quick rebuild? Or, as one insider suggests, might they first start by trying to add someone?

Flyers’ Tortorella Benches Michkov, Citing Developmental “Process”

Rookie sensation Matvei Michkov, who recently earned NHL Rookie of the Month honors, will be a healthy scratch for the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The surprising move comes after some minor hiccups in Michkov’s game, sparking debate about the best way to handle young talent.

Flyers head coach John Tortorella addressed the decision, explaining, “Just part of the process. We’re trying to help him.” While Tortorella’s explanation suggests a strategic approach to Michkov’s development, many question whether benching a promising star is beneficial or overly harsh given how badly the team has performed as a whole.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Will Michkov learn more by watching from the sidelines or by gaining hands-on NHL experience? Critics of the decision argue that Torts is being Torts and singling out a player to send a message. However, others are arguing that Michkov hasn’t been good 5-v-5 in the last few games and hasn’t shown the level of energy he needs to. Could he be overly tired with the drain of the NHL season already becoming a factor?

Several Teams Would Talk to the Canadiens About Xhekaj

As Darren Dreger pointed out recently on TSN Radio, Arber Xhekaj’s physical style and potential to be a top-four defenseman in the NHL have drawn considerable interest. While the NHL insider didn’t say there were conversations actively happening or anything was imminent, when asked about a possible trade, he noted that at least 10 teams would be interested in acquiring Xhekaj if he were made available.

Dreger argued, “If Kent Hughes ever decided to put Arber Xhekaj on the trade block, there’d be double-digit teams interested in Arber Xhekaj.” It’s not clear how open the Canadiens are to moving him, but his name has been out there in the rumor mill. Logic suggests the team isn’t willing to give up on Xhekaj yet, but they may entertain offers just to see what the return would look like.

Johnston also offered further clarification on what Barry Trotz said in his recent interview where he threatened that he might have to begin his rebuild plan if the Nashville Predators don’t start winning. The term “rebuild” has different meanings to different organizations and Johnston doesn’t believe Trotz was suggesting he would tear it down to the studs. Instead, the NHL insider wonders if the Predators might actually add a player.

Nashville hasn’t scored a lot 5-v-5 and they feel they could use another center. If they can’t find someone and they don’t start winning, the team could start to sell. He adds that’s not something that is happening right away. The club is looking forward to getting on the road first and bonding as a team.

There is no scenario where the team looks at trading players like Roman Josi, Jusse Saros, Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, or Jonathan Marchessault.