Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Islanders – 11/7/24

The Ottawa Senators face the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (5-6-2) at SENATORS (6-6-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield
Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)
Status report
- George will move up to the top defense pair after playing 15:41 in his NHL debut, a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
- Martin will enter the lineup for Fasching, who will be a healthy scratch.
- Defensemen Romanov and Reilly each missed the Islanders morning skate Thursday, will not dress and remain day to day.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: David Perron, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Status report
- Zub will return after missing nine games with a concussion; he will play on the first defense pair, Hamonic will move to the third pair and Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.
- Perron, a forward, will miss his eighth straight game since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.
- Pinto, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, was an extra forward in line rushes during the Senators morning skate Thursday.
