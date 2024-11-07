Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Islanders – 11/7/24

The Ottawa Senators face the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (5-6-2) at SENATORS (6-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson

Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield

Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Status report

George will move up to the top defense pair after playing 15:41 in his NHL debut, a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Martin will enter the lineup for Fasching, who will be a healthy scratch.

Defensemen Romanov and Reilly each missed the Islanders morning skate Thursday, will not dress and remain day to day.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: David Perron, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

Zub will return after missing nine games with a concussion; he will play on the first defense pair, Hamonic will move to the third pair and Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.

Perron, a forward, will miss his eighth straight game since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Pinto, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, was an extra forward in line rushes during the Senators morning skate Thursday.

Latest for THW: