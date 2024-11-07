Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Islanders – 11/7/24

The Ottawa Senators face the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (5-6-2) at SENATORS (6-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield
Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton

Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Status report

  • George will move up to the top defense pair after playing 15:41 in his NHL debut, a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
  • Martin will enter the lineup for Fasching, who will be a healthy scratch.
  • Defensemen Romanov and Reilly each missed the Islanders morning skate Thursday, will not dress and remain day to day.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark

Scratched: David Perron, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Zub will return after missing nine games with a concussion; he will play on the first defense pair, Hamonic will move to the third pair and Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.
  • Perron, a forward, will miss his eighth straight game since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.
  • Pinto, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, was an extra forward in line rushes during the Senators morning skate Thursday.

