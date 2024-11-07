Islanders & Oilers Should Connect on a Jeff Skinner Trade

The New York Islanders have underwhelmed to begin the 2024-25 season, largely due to the team’s lack of forward depth. This was a concern at the beginning of the season, and while Anthony Duclair and Mat Barzal have been sidelined with injuries, it has only gotten worse. The season is still young, but it is clear this roster needs reinforcements, and with reports of Jeff Skinner becoming available, the Islanders are likely to take note.

Skinner Reportedly in Trade Talks

Oilers Insider Bob Stauffer recently stated on Oilers Now that, “I think it’s inevitable the [Edmonton] Oilers trade for a right-hand shooting defenseman….it will be picks, for the most part, that get used.” Stauffer then stated once left-winger Evander Kane returns from injury in January, a roster forward may be on the outs, with Skinner and Mattias Janmark mentioned. One would think Janmark is the obvious choice to move, but given the Oilers’ salary cap struggles, it may not be possible to keep Kane and Skinner while also adding a defenseman. If this becomes the case, the Islanders could swoop in to take advantage.

Report: 2 Oilers Mentioned as Trade Candidates When Evander Kane Returns

Skinner joined the Oilers after being bought out by the Buffalo Sabres this past offseason, but his early performance in Edmonton has been disappointing. Through 14 games, he has just three goals and three assists—numbers short of expectations. While the team as a whole has struggled, he has not provided the boost they need, and his substantial cap hit makes him a possible trade candidate.

The main obstacle to the Islanders acquiring Skinner is his no-movement clause, which keeps him in Edmonton unless he chooses to waive it. Given the Oilers’ challenges and his own underperformance, he may consider a move, especially to a team like the Islanders, where he could see enhanced offensive opportunities. The Islanders also have a history of providing mid-season trade acquisitions with hefty contract extensions, which could make Skinner’s move a pathway to securing one final, substantial contract.

Skinner Makes Sense for the Islanders

If Skinner is made available, the Islanders would make a lot of sense. The team lacks goal-scoring, and Skinner is great at putting the puck in the back of the net. He has a career-high 40 goals set in the 2018-19 season and was a reliable 30+ goal scorer with the Sabres. He thrives alongside playmakers and has a lethal wrist shot, two attributes that would fit well on Long Island.

Jeff Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Whether the Islanders should be buyers is a contentious debate, but it is inevitable the team adds at the trade deadline. General manager Lou Lamoriello is getting up there in age, and this roster has been exclusively adding for the past five seasons. The franchise has few exciting prospects and an aging core, so there is no reason to believe Lamoriello will hesitate to buy at the trade deadline if ownership allows him to do so.

What Could a Trade Look Like?

Trades of this magnitude rarely occur so early in the season, but with Kane expected to return in January, a deal may happen sooner than one would expect. As well, the Islanders will be without Duclair and Barzal for at least the next month, so there could be some urgency on Lamoriello’s end.

For Edmonton, trading Skinner would likely be just the first step in a larger, multi-team deal, with much depending on the third team’s needs. Given the high demand for draft picks and the Oilers’ limited supply, they would probably need to use picks from the 2025 or 2026 drafts. Although Skinner’s trade value is not high, a package including a second or third-round pick and a young player like Samuel Bolduc, Matthew Maggio, or William Dufour could be a realistic return. Mike Reilly could also be an option with Isaiah George now in the mix, but his left-handedness does not fit the criteria Stauffer listed in his report.

In the end, Stauffer’s report was just that—a report. Skinner signed with the Oilers a few months ago and has played just over a dozen games. He has a no movement clause in his contract for a reason, and the Oilers have gone from the bottom of the barrel to the Stanley Cup Final before, so they are unlikely to make a panic move. However, if they do and Skinner is involved, the Islanders would make a lot of sense to get their name in the mix.