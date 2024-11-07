Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Predators – 11/7/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (4-8-1) at PANTHERS (9-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Juuso Parssinen — Jonathan Marchessault

Philip Tomasino — Tommy Novak — Michael McCarron

Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Scott Wedgewood

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Dante Fabbro, Luke Evangelista

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Wedgewood is expected to start after Saros made 33 saves Wednesday.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Adam Boqvist

Injured: None

Status report

Gadjovich is practicing in full after recoving from back spasms but the forward is expected to miss his eighth straight game.

Adam Boqvist, a defenseman, will be scratched for the fourth consecutive game.

