Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Predators – 11/7/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (4-8-1) at PANTHERS (9-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Juuso Parssinen — Jonathan Marchessault
Philip Tomasino — Tommy Novak — Michael McCarron
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Scott Wedgewood
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Dante Fabbro, Luke Evangelista
Injured: None
Status report
- The Predators did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.
- Wedgewood is expected to start after Saros made 33 saves Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Flyers, Canadiens, Predators
- Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Capitals – 11/6/24
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Predators, Blues
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Adam Boqvist
Injured: None
Status report
- Gadjovich is practicing in full after recoving from back spasms but the forward is expected to miss his eighth straight game.
- Adam Boqvist, a defenseman, will be scratched for the fourth consecutive game.
Latest for THW:
- Panthers’ Draftee Stepan Zvyagin Loaned to Kunlun Red Star
- 2024-25 Panthers Could Be Better Than Last Season’s Team
- Why Are These 3 NHL Teams the Most Hated?