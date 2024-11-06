Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Capitals – 11/6/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (4-7-1) at CAPITALS (8-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Juuso Parssinen — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Michael Sgarbossa, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body)

Status report

Roy, who sustained a lower-body injury during Washington’s season opener Oct. 12, will return after missing 10 games.

Chychrun, a defenseman, wore a noncontact jersey at the morning skate.

