Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Capitals – 11/6/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (4-7-1) at CAPITALS (8-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Juuso Parssinen — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron
Injured: None
Status report
- The Predators did not hold a morning skate.
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Michael Sgarbossa, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body)
Status report
- Roy, who sustained a lower-body injury during Washington’s season opener Oct. 12, will return after missing 10 games.
- Chychrun, a defenseman, wore a noncontact jersey at the morning skate.
