Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Blackhawks – 11/6/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS-D

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. They will use the same lineup as their 2-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Mrazek will be back in goal for the Blackhawks after Soderblom earned his first win of the season Sunday, 4-2 at the Anaheim Ducks.

