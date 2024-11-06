Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Blackhawks – 11/6/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (5-5-1) at BLACKHAWKS (5-7-1)

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS-D

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

  • The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. They will use the same lineup as their 2-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • Mrazek will be back in goal for the Blackhawks after Soderblom earned his first win of the season Sunday, 4-2 at the Anaheim Ducks.

