Anthony Stolarz’s Persistence Pays Off for Him and the Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz is the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ new star goalie. Who is this giant in the crease? What is his hockey story?

Stolarz’s path through professional hockey has been a story of resilience, steady growth, and a series of memorable games. These have worked together to made him a valuable NHL netminder. Born on Jan. 20, 1994, in Edison, New Jersey, the 6-foot-6, 243-pounder’s journey began when the Philadelphia Flyers drafted him in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. His career has since taken him through various leagues and teams, with each season adding to his reputation as a reliable presence in the net.

Stolarz Rises Through the Ranks: Through the NAHL, OHL, AHL, to His Flyers Debut

Stolarz’s hockey career kicked off in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Corpus Christi IceRays, where he first showed his potential by playing 50 games with a .920 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.84 goals-against average (GAA). Following a brief stint at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, he transitioned to the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights. With the Knights, he delivered standout performances, helping the team capture the OHL championship in 2012-13. The next season, he put up an impressive .926 SV%.

Stolarz spent his early professional years with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League (AHL). There, he steadily honed his skills. Across parts of five seasons, he established himself as a strong netminder. His 18-9-0 record in 2016-17 with a .911 SV% caught the Flyers’ attention. His NHL debut with the Flyers came in the 2016-17 season, where he posted a remarkable .928 SV% over seven games. These numbers signaled his readiness for the NHL.

Overcoming Injuries, Team Transitions, and Finding Stability with the Ducks

Injuries have been a recurring theme in Stolarz’s career and have limited his playing time. They’ve also been a reason why it took him so long to rise through the ranks to the NHL. During the 2018-19 season, Stolarz had a brief run with the Flyers and Edmonton Oilers. In those early NHL days, he faced challenges as he adjusted to new teams and playing styles. Despite these setbacks, he hung in there. He bounced back each time and ultimately found a more secure spot with the Anaheim Ducks. It was there that he has experienced his most consistent NHL play – at least until this season.

Anthony Stolarz, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the Ducks, Stolarz put up solid numbers and grew into his role as a dependable backup. During the 2021-22 season, he played in his career-high 28 games. He was solid, recording a 2.67 GAA and a .917 SV%. His development in Anaheim prepared him for even more prominent roles, proving he could handle extended stretches as a starter when called upon.

Stolarz’s Breakout Season in Florida Lands Him in Toronto

The 2023-24 season with the Florida Panthers marked a high point in Stolarz’s career. He played in 27 games with an impressive 2.03 GAA, a .925 SV%, and two shutouts while helping his Panthers finish the regular season strong. His success in Florida reinforced his value as a seasoned goaltender capable of handling significant minutes. He signed a two-year deal worth $2.5 million annually with the Maple Leafs during the 2024 offseason.

Stolarz’s journey continues with the Maple Leafs and he’s already made an impact this season in the Ontario capital. He’s posted a .928 SV% and a 2.12 GAA through nine games, and even better, he’s helped solidify the team’s goaltending lineup. As he approaches the peak of his career at 30 years old, Stolarz brings both experience and skill to Toronto. His journey reflects the persistence and adaptability that have defined his path throughout professional hockey.

From his early days in junior leagues to becoming a reliable NHL presence, Stolarz’s story is a testament to the value of steady growth and simply hanging in there and keep coming back. With each team and season, he’s demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion. His current stint with the Maple Leafs sharing the crease with Joseph Woll marks the latest chapter in a career that continues to gain momentum.

So far, so very, very good! Stolarz looks like a keeper.