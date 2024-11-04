Red Wings Prospect Report: Finnie, Buchelnikov, & More

With the hockey season in full swing across all levels, the Detroit Red Wings have seen plenty of their prospects stand out to begin their seasons. There have been surprises and some exciting play to start the 2024-25 season for the Red Wings prospect pool.

Emmitt Finnie

Ending last season as a pleasant surprise—playing a handful of games with the Grand Rapids Griffins—Emmitt Finnie has taken his time with the Red Wings American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate and brought it back to junior. He has been on a tear in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kamloops Blazers.

Not only has the 2023 seventh-round pick found himself at the top leadership for the Blazers, earning the captain “C” on his jersey, but he also is leading the way production-wise. He is on a weaker team but is still trying to pull the rest of the team with him. He has shown a strong ability and willingness to use his body to make a play with the puck and lower his shoulder into defenders to get past them. Tied in with this is that he possesses a top-notch passing ability and continues to find his teammates for great scoring chances.

His play style, being a complete two-way player, seems to fit exactly what Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman continues to look for in his prospects. Finnie has been one of the most defensively responsible players out of the forward group the Blazers have on the roster, and his all-around play sets an example for the rest of his team. He will be a prospect within the organization for fans to watch for the rest of the season, especially if he can continue to play the way he has started the season (eight goals, 11 assists, and 19 points in 12 games).

Dmitri Buchelnikov

A player that almost seems like a myth to many Red Wings fans because of how little they have seen of him outside of a few highlights, Dmitri Buchelnikov made the full-time jump to play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) as a 21-year-old and has not looked out of place through the first 21 games he has played for Vityaz Moscow Region.

The offensive game Buchelnikov possesses continues to stand out the most, with top-notch stickhandling and a potent shot thanks to a quick release. That shot has not necessarily been on display as much quite yet, but he has found a knack for being around the net at the right time to cash in. He has been more of a playmaker, distributing the puck to his teammates, leading to 12 assists already on the season. Red Wings fans may have to wait a bit longer to see him come state-side to play hockey after the 2022 second-round pick signed a two-year extension with his team this last offseason. However, he is still a prospect to get excited about if Yzerman and the organization can eventually get him signed to an entry-level contract (ELC).

Axel Sandin Pellikka

Probably the most exciting prospect the Red Wings have is their top selection in the 2023 Draft, Axel Sandin Pellikka. He has the skillset as a defenseman to be a force to be reckoned with at both ends of the ice and has done just that so far for Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He has continued to show off his prowess with the puck on his stick and has the hands of a forward when he does have possession of it.

As of this writing, Pellikka is the top-scoring defenseman in the SHL and ranks in the top 10 in the entire league points-wise. His shot is absolutely lethal when given the time to let it rip, and he has the vision to find his teammates when he does not have the lane to get a shot on the net. He also has been strong on the power play and leads AIK in powerplay goals with two. The offense has been on point for the young defenseman, but his defensive game has also stood out, and he continues to develop his game in his zone. He has been the most relied-on player from the backend of the ice, playing just over 21 minutes a night, and has also been involved physically quite a bit. The future of the Red Wings’ defensive grouping looks to be very bright, with Pellikka hopefully making his way to North America soon, along with Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson already in the Red Wings lineup.

Jesse Kiiskinen

Like Finnie, a bit of a surprise is how Jesse Kiiskinen started his season, being the best player for his HPK team in the Liiga this season. The 19-year-old was acquired in an offseason trade with the Nashville Predators that saw defenseman Andrew Gibson head to Nashville. Many Red Wings fans did not know much about Kiiskinen at the time, but with his strong start this season, he is certainly a player to watch and pay attention to.

Before getting hit with an injury that will keep him out for around the next four weeks, Kiiskinen was on an absolute tear offensively. He is on a weak team this season but has been head and shoulders above his competition. His speed is his biggest weapon, enabling him to get past defenders easily and into a great position with the puck on his stick. Being on a team that is not the greatest, he has been relied upon to be the driving force offensively and has not disappointed.

While viewed as a player with a shoot-first mentality, he has also been a strong passer, tallying seven goals, nine assists, and 16 points through only 18 games. If he can return to the form and play he had before his injury, Kiiskinen will be a prospect who could very easily push to earn an ELC from Yzerman and the Red Wings at some point in the near future.

Plenty of Others Standing Out

While these few prospects have stood out to start their 2024-25 seasons, the Red Wings prospect system is deep, and plenty of others have had great starts to the season. It is safe to say that the organization’s future could be bright if things work out in their favor regarding the development of their prospects.