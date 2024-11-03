3 Takeaways From Red Wings’ 2-1 Victory Over the Sabres

Usually, an early-season game is not seen as a “must-win” or a big one, but it seemed like one when the Detroit Red Wings took on the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 2. The Red Wings came into the game with more shuffling to the forward grouping lineup and an up-and-down start to the season. By the end of the game, the Red Wings held off the Sabres for a 2-1 victory, thanks to two power-play goals from Dylan Larkin and some solid goaltending once again from Cam Talbot.

Mixed Bag From the Defensemen

The defense played a major role in the victory. While players like Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson draw a lot of attention with the amount of ice time they get, the rest of the defensive unit’s play was a mixed bag. The group’s biggest negative was the play of Ben Chiarot and Jeff Petry. The pair continues to be the second most used pairing, but they looked far from it again in the win over the Sabres.

Several times, Petry either contributed to turning the puck over with weak passes or just lost control. He also looked out of position and helped the Sabres continue their offensive pressure throughout the game. Chiarot, while not looking as out of place as Petry, continued to look a bit slow at times. The upside from his play is that he led all defensemen in blocked shots and hits (three apiece). The team will need both players to step their games up as the season progresses if they want to succeed.

As an entire unit, the defense looked solid enough to keep the Sabres’ more prominent players off the scoresheet while also showing a willingness to get involved in transition plays by jumping into the rushes several times. They also got involved quite a bit in the offensive zone, getting plenty of chances from the point.

The Captain Leads the Way

The scoresheet shows Dylan Larkin had a strong game, having both goals in the victory. But what does not show up is how his full 200-foot game impacted the game. Not only did Larkin record his first career game with two power-play goals, but he also led the way with his strong defensive game. With the captain leading the way with his play, it also set the tone for the rest of the team.

Dylan Larkin continues to spearhead the Red Wings offense, tallying two power-play goals on Nov. 2. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the offensive zone, Larkin’s knack for finding himself in the right place continued to pay off as he found himself in the slot twice for the power-play goals he scored. The chemistry between himself and Alex DeBrincat was on display, becoming more of a potent duo, and DeBrincat also had a strong game. So far this season, the duo has been coming in big for the team. Faceoffs continued to go in Larkin’s favor, leading to his second power-play goal. In 2024-25, he has seven goals and one assist. Hopefully, he can get his assist numbers on the rise to match his goal-scoring, with the forward line shuffling hopefully done with.

Talbot Stands Tall Again

Cam Talbot started his time as a Red Wing with a shutout against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 12 in his first start and has, for the most part, looked good for the team. This continued in the victory over the Sabres as he kept players like Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker (who was a pest against the Red Wings in the Oct. 26 game between the two teams) off the score sheet.

Talbot was tested in a big way when the Red Wings held their one-goal lead in the third period, but he stood tall and shut the door on the Sabres with plenty of big-time saves when he was challenged. The offseason signing by general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has been a welcomed sign, with Ville Husso battling through injury and subpar play. Talbot has helped create a strong duo with Alex Lyon this season, and the goaltender position has been a surprisingly strong suit for the Red Wings’ play.

What’s Next for the Red Wings

The Red Wings will be off until Nov. 6, when they travel to Chicago for an Original Six matchup with the Blackhawks.