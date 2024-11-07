Why Are These 3 NHL Teams the Most Hated?

In a lively discussion between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights game periods, the Wednesday Night Hockey panel discussed which franchise is the most hated in the NHL. Why does the Golden Knights’ success put them in the running, or does the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ attention from the media put them on top of the podium?

The hockey analysts’ discussion of the most “hated” teams in the NHL was sparked by a comment from Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. The panel explored why certain teams stir up such strong reactions from fans and opponents alike. Here’s a look at what they had to say.

Vegas Golden Knights: The “Evil Empire”

Stone commented in August that the Golden Knights have become a team others love to see fail. Acknowledging that Vegas’ success—and their controversial use of salary cap circumvention—has put a “bullseye” on their backs, his statement set the tone for the discussion.

The analysts noted the Golden Knights’ cutthroat tactics. They pointed out that the team’s approach to player management is ruthless, with the team showing little hesitation to trade or sit players to maximize their advantage.

Vegas also works the rules to circumvent the salary cap. Their tactics around the salary cap, like using long-term injured reserve to work around constraints, have led to criticism from fans who see it as “cheating.” This approach has helped cement their reputation as a team willing to do whatever it takes to stay competitive, fueling their “evil empire” image.

Florida Panthers: Embracing the “Villain” Role

The Florida Panthers have developed a reputation as a team that enjoys playing the villain. From players rocking mullets to a physical, aggressive playing style, the Panthers embody a scrappy, in-your-face persona.

There’s a history to the Panthers being known for “Rats and Rough Play.” With their fan tradition of throwing rubber rats on the ice and their physical play, the Panthers have embraced a rough, fearless style. Their players don’t shy away from scrums or confrontations, and their “anything goes” attitude has gained a following. And, with this following, plenty of critics.

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Panthers are also not afraid to stir things up. The team’s roster is full of players who aren’t fearful of altercations. Matthew Tkachuk fits perfectly into that mentality. With that, Florida has leaned into their “bad boy” image. They appeal to fans who enjoy their boldness but draw ire from others who view them disrespectfully.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Love Them or Hate Them, They’re Everywhere

However, in the analysts’ eyes, neither the Golden Knights nor the Panthers take the prize. They agreed that the Maple Leafs are possibly the most divisive team in the league. With an enormous fanbase that stretches across Canada, the Maple Leafs are often the subject of heated debates and discussions in hockey media.

Three things were used to cement this decision. First, the Maple Leafs draw constant media attention. Toronto’s large media market means the team receives extensive coverage, sometimes overshadowing other teams. This saturation has led to what some analysts called “over-talk” about the Maple Leafs, which can irritate fans of other teams who feel Toronto gets too much of the spotlight.

Second, the team’s nationwide fanbase brings out the haters. The analysts noted that while the Maple Leafs have devoted fans all across Canada, they also have a unique ability to draw ire. For many players and fans, beating the Maple Leafs feels extra satisfying, especially given Toronto’s reputation and prominence. Now that the Maple Leafs are a solid team led by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, they are even more prevalent in the nation’s conversation.

Third, and finally, the analysts focused on the Maple Leafs’ motivational magnetism for opponents. The panel suggested that players from other teams often feel additional motivation when facing the Maple Leafs, wanting to prove themselves against a team that is so widely discussed and supported.

The Bottom Line: Why These 3 Teams Stir the Pot

Each of these teams has earned a reputation that provokes strong emotions. The Golden Knights are viewed as ruthless and pragmatic, the Panthers as unapologetic disruptors, and the Maple Leafs as the media’s favorite team. This mix of factors creates intense rivalries, with fans either rallying behind these teams or actively rooting against them.

As hockey evolves and new narratives emerge, the “most hated” team might shift. However, these franchises will remain central to the NHL’s most heated discussions – at least for now.