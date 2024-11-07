Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Devils – 11/7/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (4-7-2) at DEVILS (8-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Alex Newhook — Jake Evans — Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

  • Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday.
  • Montreal recalled Condotta from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and loaned center Oliver Kapanen to Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

