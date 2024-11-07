Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Devils – 11/7/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (4-7-2) at DEVILS (8-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook — Jake Evans — Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Montreal recalled Condotta from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and loaned center Oliver Kapanen to Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

