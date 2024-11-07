Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Devils – 11/7/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (4-7-2) at DEVILS (8-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Alex Newhook — Jake Evans — Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Montreal recalled Condotta from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and loaned center Oliver Kapanen to Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Simon Nemec
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
