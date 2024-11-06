3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ Streak-Extending 6-4 Win Over Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Nov. 5 hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Metropolitan Division showdown. The Canes came into the game on a six-game winning streak after defeating the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Sunday, Nov. 3. Every division game means more, especially this early into the 2024-25 season. In the end, the supernova-hot Canes claimed their seventh straight win over the Flyers in a back-and-forth 6-4 victory. What stood out in the 10-goal affair between these two teams which always produces tense games?

Martin Necas Is Inevitable

Once again, what can you say about Martin Necas? The 25-year-old Czech forward is off to the best start of his career as he had another multi-point night for the Hurricanes. It’s his seventh multi-point game in the last nine. That’s more than en fuego, which is as large as the sun being supernova-hot for “Neci” as he is called. He had an assist on the Eric Robinson goal in the second period, followed by the game-winning goal, his third of the season, in the third period with less than 30 seconds left.

Related: Resurgence of Martin Necas Is Fueling the Carolina Hurricanes

After 11 games, he sits at seven goals and 20 points on the season. That puts him at almost a two-points-per-game pace, which there wouldn’t be many who could say that they saw this coming from Necas. He is the only player in the franchise’s history with seven multi-point games and 20 points in the first 11 games overall.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After a tough 2023-24 season which saw him go from 71 points the season before to 53, this is a start to a season that Necas is surely happy about. Not a bad way to start year one of the two-year contract he signed back in July for $6.5 million per season. He seems to be worth that contract, and then some, already.

Two-Man Disadvantage Bites Canes Again

There seems to be a trend over the last couple of games that Rod Brind’Amour shouldn’t be too pleased about. In the last two games, including Tuesday’s game, the Hurricanes have taken unnecessary penalties. While some could be classified as ticky-tack calls, it has led them to be down two guys and on the bad side of a 5-on-3 penalty kill. In both instances, the opposing team capitalized and the penalty kill went 3-for-4 and 2-for-3 in both games this week. Not something Brind’Amour or his staff wants to see, especially against divisional opponents and more so to teams who are currently struggling.

The hope before Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is to limit the unnecessary penalties and not go down two players too quickly. This is a trend that should be squashed sooner rather than later.

The Power of the Jacks

Outside of Necas having another stellar game, it was the Power of the Jacks that lifted the Hurricanes into an early lead. Rookie Jackson Blake (it counts) tied the game early in the first period after the Flyers took a somewhat early lead. It was assisted by Jack Drury, his third assist, and Blake’s fourth goal of the season.

Related: Hurricanes’ Jackson Blake Growing His Stock Throughout Preseason & Training Camp

Later on in the game, after the Flyers tied it up 3-3 at 1:18 into the third period, it would not take long for the Canes to retake the lead. It was Jack Roslovic or “Rosey” who ended up scoring his seventh of the season to make it a 4-3 game 30 seconds after the Flyers tied it at three. In the game, three different versions of “Jack” had a point for the Hurricanes. While it is an obscure stat or knowledge to know, it is fun to know, especially in hockey.

In the end, the Hurricanes won 6-4 for their seventh straight win after Seth Jarvis put this game out of reach with an empty net goal, his fourth of the season.

Bring on the Penguins

There is no rest really for the Hurricanes as they have another Metropolitan Division game on Thursday, Nov. 7. This time they will take on the Penguins once again after defeating them 4-1 back on Oct. 18 in Pittsburgh. The game will be on Fan Duel Sports Network with the puck drop at 7 p.m. Eastern. As always, Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy will be on the call. Can the Hurricanes extend their win streak to eight games and go 10-2-0?