Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Blues – 11/7/24

The St. Louis Blues face the Utah Hockey Club at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (5-5-3) at BLUES (7-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Olli Maatta — Jusso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Carcone will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous eight games.

Bortuzzo, a defenseman, will come out.

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: None

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Status report

Holloway said he’s ready to play, but was called a game-time decision by Blues coach Drew Bannister; Holloway had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first period of a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday after being hit in the neck by an errant puck off the stick of Lightning forward Nick Paul.

