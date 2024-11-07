Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Blues – 11/7/24

The St. Louis Blues face the Utah Hockey Club at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (5-5-3) at BLUES (7-6-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Olli Maatta — Jusso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Carcone will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous eight games.
- Bortuzzo, a defenseman, will come out.
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: None
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)
Status report
- Holloway said he’s ready to play, but was called a game-time decision by Blues coach Drew Bannister; Holloway had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first period of a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday after being hit in the neck by an errant puck off the stick of Lightning forward Nick Paul.
