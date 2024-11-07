Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – 11/7/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (6-7-0) at JETS (12-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikita Prishchepov — Chris Wagner — T.J. Tynan

Samuel Girard — Cale Makar

Devon Toews — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Makar will be a game-time decision; he wore a regular jersey during the Avalanche morning skate after leaving one shift into the third period of a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. If Makar cannot play, Ludvig, a defenseman, likely would enter the lineup.

Forwards Nichushkin and Drouin and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen did not travel with Colorado.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

