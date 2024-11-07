Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – 11/7/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (6-7-0) at JETS (12-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko
Nikita Prishchepov — Chris Wagner — T.J. Tynan
Samuel Girard — Cale Makar
Devon Toews — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- Makar will be a game-time decision; he wore a regular jersey during the Avalanche morning skate after leaving one shift into the third period of a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. If Makar cannot play, Ludvig, a defenseman, likely would enter the lineup.
- Forwards Nichushkin and Drouin and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen did not travel with Colorado.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
- The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.
