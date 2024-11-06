Kraken Fall 6-3 to Avalanche

Nov. 5 was the Seattle Kraken’s last game on their five-game road trip. They faced the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. They already lost to the Avalanche earlier this season 3-2 during the Frozen Frenzy on Oct. 22. Unfortunately the Kraken were not able to have a redemption round this second meeting of the season.

The Avalanche continued to outpace the Kraken in goals throughout the entire game, including a goal that was called offside and then turned back around to count for the Avalanche.

Game Recap

Just under three minutes into the first period, the Avalanche struck first. While things were looking bleak at first, Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken at 12:58. Finally they managed to score a goal! The Kraken are already better off score-wise than the past two games combined. Unfortunately, the Avalanche managed to answer back, putting themselves back on top of the scoreboard.

Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As the second period began, the Kraken were quick on the attack. A mere 23 seconds into the period, Jared McCann scored his sixth goal of the season. In the 600th game of his NHL career, this feels like good luck of some sort. The luck did not last long. The Avalanche extended their lead by another goal in the sixth minute of the game. With the score reading 3-2, the Avalanche kept extending their lead by one. Three minutes later, Rantanen scored for the Avalanche.

This is where things get a little confusing. Seattle challenged for offside. The challenge was deemed successful and the goal was erased from the board. There was never an official challenge, yet a referee was speaking to the Avalanche coach a moment later. The play was reviewed a second time and it was then called a good goal due to the Kraken shooting the puck, creating the offside. With the score now 4-2, the Kraken needed to make up some time here.

The third period began with no excitement starting until the end of the period. With three minutes left in the game, Matty Beiners tipped the puck into the net off of Brandon Montour’s pass. While Phillipp Grubauer was out of the net, the Kraken managed to get at least one goal out of the extra-man advantage. Regrettably, the Avalanche scored an empty net goal just 24 seconds later. Immediately after the goal, Yanni Gourde was ejected from the game. Once the puck was back in play, Montour immediately received a penalty for charging. With two seconds left, the Avalanche scored their sixth goal.

The Kraken fell to the Avalanche, 6-3. They look to pick up two points when they are back at home at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, Nov. 8 when they face the Vegas Golden Knights. Perhaps home ice will help the Kraken finally end their losing streak.