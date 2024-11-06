Nathan MacKinnon Matches Wayne Gretzky Record With Season-Opening Point Streak

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche continues his strong performance in 2024-25, assisting on the opening goal against the Seattle Kraken by Chris Wagner. In doing so, he became the second player in NHL history with multiple season-opening point streaks of at least 12 games, joining Wayne Gretzky (4x; longest: 51 GP in 1983-84)

This also extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games for the longest of his career (13 GP in 2019-20). This point streak joins his other exclusive point streak from last season, when he scored in 35 straight home games, just five games off matching Gretzky’s record of 40 games. MacKinnon was also riding a 19-game overall streak, which came to a close, but he became only the only player in NHL history to record two 19-game scoring streaks in the same season.

With six goals and 14 points in 12 games to start the season, MacKinnon has established himself as one of the best players to ever play for the Avalanche. His 140 points last season were a career-high and a franchise record for most points in a season, beating Peter Stastny in 1981-82 when he finished with 139.

At 29 years old, he has won the Stanley Cup, the Calder Cup, Lady Byng, the Hart Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Award. He has six years left of an eight-year, $100.80 million contract ($12.6 million average annual value).