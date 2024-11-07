Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Blackhawks – 11/7/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (5-8-1) at STARS (7-4-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

Ths Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Marchment, a forward, is day-to-day after being injured in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland on Saturday.

Latest for THW: