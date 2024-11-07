Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Blackhawks – 11/7/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (5-8-1) at STARS (7-4-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Esposito: The Trade That Shaped the Boston Bruins
- Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Blackhawks – 11/6/24
- Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Ducks – 11/3/24
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mason Marchment (undisclosed)
Status report
- Ths Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Marchment, a forward, is day-to-day after being injured in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Panthers – 11/02/24
- Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Stars – 11/1/24
- Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Stars – 10/26/24