Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Panthers – 11/02/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Dallas Stars at Nokia Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal

Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Brendan Smith

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Oskar Back, Nils Lundkvist Kyle Capobianco, Magnus Hellberg

Injured: None

Status report

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said DeSmith will start after initially not ruling out playing Oettinger in both games of the Global Series. Oettinger allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss Friday.

DeBoer said his inclination is to utilize Dallas’ depth but was awaiting information from the medical staff before making any decisions on lineup changes among the forwards and defensemen. Smith, Lundqvist and Capobianco were the defensemen to participate in the Stars’ optional morning skate and Smith was the only one of the three who didn’t stay for extra work, so it appears Smith will replace Lundqvist.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Patrick Giles, Chris Driedger

Injured: Johan Gadjovich (back)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate.

