Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Panthers – 11/02/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Dallas Stars at Nokia Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (7-3-0) vs. PANTHERS (8-3-1)
2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal
Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland
Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Brendan Smith
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Oskar Back, Nils Lundkvist Kyle Capobianco, Magnus Hellberg
Injured: None
Status report
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer said DeSmith will start after initially not ruling out playing Oettinger in both games of the Global Series. Oettinger allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss Friday.
- DeBoer said his inclination is to utilize Dallas’ depth but was awaiting information from the medical staff before making any decisions on lineup changes among the forwards and defensemen. Smith, Lundqvist and Capobianco were the defensemen to participate in the Stars’ optional morning skate and Smith was the only one of the three who didn’t stay for extra work, so it appears Smith will replace Lundqvist.
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Patrick Giles, Chris Driedger
Injured: Johan Gadjovich (back)
Status report
- The Panthers did not hold a morning skate.
