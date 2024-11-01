Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Stars – 11/1/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Dallas Stars at Nokia Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal

Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Patrick Giles, Chris Driedger

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (back)

Status report

Nosek will make his Panthers debut after recovering from an upper-body injury he sustained during a preseason game against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 22. The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with Florida on July 1.

Gadjovich, a forward, participated in the Panthers morning skate but will remain out.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith, Kyle Capobianco, Magnus Hellberg

Injured: None

Status report

The Stars will dress the same lineup as their most recent game – a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 26 — but coach Peter DeBoer said he’d like to get their extra skaters in the second game of the Global Series on Saturday

DeBoer left open the possibility of starting Oettinger in each of the back-to-back games.

The Panthers (Driedger) and the Stars (Hellberg) are each carrying a third goalie for the Global Series.

Latest for THW: