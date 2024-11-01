Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Stars – 11/1/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Dallas Stars at Nokia Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (7-3-1) vs. STARS (7-2-0)
2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal
Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland
2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Patrick Giles, Chris Driedger
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (back)
Status report
- Nosek will make his Panthers debut after recovering from an upper-body injury he sustained during a preseason game against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 22. The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with Florida on July 1.
- Gadjovich, a forward, participated in the Panthers morning skate but will remain out.
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith, Kyle Capobianco, Magnus Hellberg
Injured: None
Status report
- The Stars will dress the same lineup as their most recent game – a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 26 — but coach Peter DeBoer said he’d like to get their extra skaters in the second game of the Global Series on Saturday
- DeBoer left open the possibility of starting Oettinger in each of the back-to-back games.
- The Panthers (Driedger) and the Stars (Hellberg) are each carrying a third goalie for the Global Series.
