Lightning Strikes: Hedman, Glendening, Cooper & More

Welcome to this edition of Lightning Strikes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists, and fans alike concerning the Tampa Bay Lightning. This ongoing column aims to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes, and culture surrounding the team.

The Lightning finished their four-game road trip 1-3 after their 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. The team jumped out to an early lead on a Nick Perbix goal but could not hold off the Blues for their third straight loss. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves on the night and is one win away from becoming the 40th goaltender in NHL history to reach 300 wins.

Hedman Talks About the Three Losses

In all three of their most recent losses, the Lightning took the lead but failed to take advantage with some second-period issues, which Victor Hedman addressed after the game.

“We’ve just got to be better. That’s the bottom line. We feel like we’ve come out hard in each game. We have a great first period and then we’re kind of on our heels a little bit, getting hemmed in our own end in the second period. We’ve just got to be better over 60 minutes.”

The Lightning were also without Brayden Point, who missed the game due to an upper-body injury. Point had three goals and four assists while scoring at least one point in each of his last five games, and his absence was felt in the loss to the Blues. Gage Goncalves was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League to take his place in the lineup. It is unknown if Point will be available for Thursday’s game when the Lightning host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Cooper on the Holloway Injury

Blues forward Dylan Holloway left the bench on a stretcher with 1:11 remaining in the first period after being struck in the neck by a puck on his previous shift. As play was stopped for a potential penalty, Blues players were seen motioning and shouting for help. The Blues reported that Holloway was alert and stable and was transported to an area hospital for further observation. Referees Cody Beach and Wes McCauley sent the teams off for the first intermission immediately after Holloway was carted away.

Head coach John Cooper offered his thoughts on this situation.

“That was tough. The thing is, I didn’t really see it, so it was hard to understand what was going on. And then you see all the St. Louis Blues players reacting. So, then we went back on tape. It was kind of (a) super scary situation. We talked about it in the locker room too, like, hope this kid’s okay. It’s obviously a lot bigger than the game. To hear the public address announcer say he seemed to be doing better when he was going to the hospital, that made everybody definitely on our bench feel better.”

To the Blues’ credit, they rallied after losing a key player to injury for the second straight game. On Sunday, they came from behind to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs when defenseman Philip Broberg left with a lower-body injury after Mitch Marner landed on his right ankle in a battle for the puck 7:02 into the second period. The good news is that Holloway was released from the hospital and addressed the Blues’ media today (Nov 6).

Glendening Plays in 800th career game

Luke Glendening started the season injured but finally got healthy and returned to the lineup for his 800th career game. Glendening offered an interesting statement on this achievement during his pregame interview with Lighting beat reporter Gabby Shirley.

“I never thought I would play one game in the NHL. So, standing here and talking to you about playing in game 800, I am incredibly humbled, and I have been so blessed with the opportunity, so I am so thankful for every day I get in this league.”

Glendening had ten goals and one assist, 39 PIM, 121 hits, and 53 blocked shots in 81 regular-season games last season. In taking on a bottom-six role with the Lightning, he grinds down his opponents through many unrecognized sacrifices.

Cooper on Lightning Mistakes

During this three-game losing streak, the common thread has been the Lightning’s inconsistent play and making too many mistakes, which Cooper addressed after the loss to the Jets.

“That’s tough because that’s kind of been the story of us of late. We’re playing pretty well, and, listen, you can go on winning streaks and make mistakes, and they just don’t go in the net. Then, there are times when you’re playing pretty well, and you make a mistake, and they always end up in your net. You kind of feel like we’re in a little bit of that now.”

Unfortunately, the Lightning have been unable to capitalize on their strong first-period play, which was on full display against the Blues when they held St. Louis without a shot for the first nine minutes of the game and outshot them 9-3 in a scoreless first period.

After the Lightning take on the Flyers on Thursday night, they will have a one-week break before hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 14. Check back next week to see all the quotes and comments from the Lightning as they attempt to rebound from this difficult road trip.