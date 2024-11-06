Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Golden Knights – 11/6/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight (Nov. 6) at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-3-1) at OILERS (6-6-1)
8:30 p.m. TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed)
Status report
- Samsonov, a goalie, did not make the trip. Schmid was called up from Henderson of the American Hockey League and will serve as the backup for the next two games.
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Injured: None
Status report
- McDavid will return after missing three games because of an ankle injury sustained just 37 seconds into a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28.
- Edmonton returned forward Noah Philp to Bakersfield of the AHL on Wednesday.
