Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Jets – 11/9/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (8-4-0) at JETS (13-1-0)
3 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Oskar Back
Injured: None
Status report
- Marchment will be a game-time decision; the forward practiced Friday and has been day-to-day with an undisclosed injury sustained in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland on Nov. 2.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
- The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
