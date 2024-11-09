Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Jets – 11/9/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (8-4-0) at JETS (13-1-0)

3 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Oskar Back

Injured: None

Status report

Marchment will be a game-time decision; the forward practiced Friday and has been day-to-day with an undisclosed injury sustained in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland on Nov. 2.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

