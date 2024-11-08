Blackhawks Fall 3-1 to the Stars

The Chicago Blackhawks headed into Thursday night’s (Oct. 7) contest against the Dallas Stars coming off a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings the night before. A win at the United Center Wednesday night would have given the Blackhawks an elusive three-game winning streak, something they haven’t pulled off since February of 2023. But alas, it was not to be.

Their luck didn’t change against the Stars either, as they eventually fell 3-1 in the game. Let’s check out the highlights.

Big Changes to Forward Lines & Defensive Pairings

After a big loss, head coach Luke Richardson made some big changes to the Blackhawks’ forward lines and defensive pairing for this game. Only Connor Bedard (1st line), Tyler Bertuzzi (2nd line), Jason Dickinson (3rd line) and Craig Smith (4th line) remained the same from the previous few games. Notable changes were Taylor Hall and Lukas Reichel on the top line with Bedard. Philipp Kurashev went back to second line center, alongside Teuvo Teravainen (who previously was on the third line).

Lukas Reichel was deployed on the top line against the Dallas Stars. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But wait, there’s more! Patrick Maroon was scratched for the second time this season, and Joey Anderson drew in for the 1st time since Oct 17. Finally T.J. Brodie drew back in on defense (after three games out), while Isaak Phillips sat out.

I can’t say any of these changes really made a difference in this game, but perhaps it will moving forward.

Arvid Soderblom started in net, as expected on, the 2nd half of a back-to-back.

First Period Goes to the Stars

The Blackhawks got off to another slow start, down 7-1 in shots through the first 10 minutes of the game. At the end of the period, shots were 16-5 for Dallas. Predictably, the Stars drew first blood with a goal from Sam Steel. Connor Murphy was a bit of a screen on the shot, but it was still a goal Soderblom will probably want back.

Nonetheless, Soderblom bounced back, stopping 15-of-16 shots in the first frame. The Blackhawks simply looked overpowered by a superior team. Bedard has a sweet breakaway chance, but it was broken up before he could get a shot off.

Second Frame Better for the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks picked up their play in the second period, especially on a power play late in the period, but it still wasn’t enough. Shots were 10-9 for the Stars, so it was a little more even on that front. But Dallas scored again, courtesy of Tyler Seguin, and the Blackhawks weren’t able to answer back.

At one point, Bedard showed his frustration by kicking his opponent’s stick and getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Connor Bedard's frustration mounts as he's penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking away his opponent's stick. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/9VI6h2wqLt — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 8, 2024

Besides three assists against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 3, Bedard hadn’t registered a point in the last six games.

Third Frame Seals the Deal for the Stars

Stop the presses! The third period commenced, and Tyler Bertuzzi scored on the power play to make it 2-1. With the primary assist, Bedard remedied his point-less skid.

What a pass by Ryan Donato, who gives it over to Connor Bedard, who connects with Tyler Bertuzzi on the power play for his third goal in five games. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Sbl9PV82DD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 8, 2024

But that was the best the Blackhawks could do. They gave up an empty net goal late in the third, to officially lose 3-1. Final shots on goal were 40-26 for the Stars; not even close. This was a tough game to assess the Blackhawks’ progress, because the Stars are a very good team.

Soderblom ended the night with a .949 save percentage, stopping 37-of-39 shots. Another strong performance from the 25-year-old.

The Blackhawks officially fall to 5-9-1, with their next contest against their division rival Minnesota Wild on Sunday, Nov. 10.