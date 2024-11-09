Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Sabres – 11/9/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (7-5-2) at SABRES (6-7-1)

1 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Status report

Flames coach Ryan Huska tweaked the lines during practice Friday, moving Pospisil back to center and putting Sharangovich on the wing, but said after practice a final decision on line combinations would be made later in the day.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: None

Status report

The Sabres did not practice Friday.

Samuelsson and Jokiharju, each a defenseman, could be scratched for a third straight game.

