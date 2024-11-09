Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Sabres – 11/9/24

by

The Calgary Flames take on the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (7-5-2) at SABRES (6-7-1)

1 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Yegor Sharangovich
Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Status report

  • Flames coach Ryan Huska tweaked the lines during practice Friday, moving Pospisil back to center and putting Sharangovich on the wing, but said after practice a final decision on line combinations would be made later in the day.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi

Scratched: Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Sabres did not practice Friday.
  • Samuelsson and Jokiharju, each a defenseman, could be scratched for a third straight game.

