Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Sabres – 11/9/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (7-5-2) at SABRES (6-7-1)
1 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Yegor Sharangovich
Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)
Status report
- Flames coach Ryan Huska tweaked the lines during practice Friday, moving Pospisil back to center and putting Sharangovich on the wing, but said after practice a final decision on line combinations would be made later in the day.
Latest for THW:
- 4 Flames Exceeding Expectations So Far This Season
- Bruins Defeat Flames 4-3 in Overtime
- Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Bruins – 11/7/24
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: None
Status report
- The Sabres did not practice Friday.
- Samuelsson and Jokiharju, each a defenseman, could be scratched for a third straight game.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 6-1 Win Over Rangers
- Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Rangers – 11/7/24
- Sabres Forward Ryan McLeod Is Fitting in Perfectly