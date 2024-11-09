4 Flames Exceeding Expectations So Far This Season

If you had polled Calgary Flames fans before the season had started, they would have gladly accepted a 7-5-2 record through the first 14 games. After all, this was a team many believed would be in the hunt for the first-overall pick. There are plenty of games that remain, but based on what we’ve seen so far, this team looks more like one who will be in the hunt for a playoff position in the final few weeks of the season.

What’s particularly interesting about the Flames having success early on is that it hasn’t necessarily been due to their best players. Nazem Kadri hasn’t been at his best, nor has MacKenzie Weegar. Yegor Sharangovich has gotten off to a slow start since returning from injury, and Blake Coleman isn’t scoring at nearly as high of a pace as a season ago. Instead, several depth players have stepped up, especially these four in particular.

Justin Kirkland

What a story the 2024-25 season has been for Justin Kirkland. Signed to a one-year, two-way deal in the offseason, the expectation was that he would play in the American Hockey League (AHL) and perhaps get a handful of games with the Flames if injury troubles occurred.

Justin Kirkland, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Those injury troubles popped up immediately, resulting in Kirkland being called up just one game into the season. He’s since managed a goal and six points in 11 games, and has been a very welcomed addition to the Flames’ fourth line. It seems very unlikely that he’ll be back in the AHL anytime soon.

Matt Coronato

Matt Coronato’s potential is undeniable, but there were questions on whether or not he was ready to be an impactful NHLer this season. He struggled in limited opportunity in 2023-24, scoring just three goals and nine points through 34 games. If his first nine games this season are any indication, however, he won’t be requiring any more time in the AHL.

Coronato looks like a completely different player from a season ago, displaying more confidence with and without the puck. He has already surpassed his goal total from last season with four, and could flirt with the 20-goal mark if he can continue looking how he has so far.

Brayden Pachal

Heading into training camp, there were doubts as to whether or not Brayden Pachal was going to crack the Flames roster. In the end, his game was good enough during preseason play to be a part of the opening night roster, though it felt like he was a depth option that would be coming in and out of the lineup.

So far, Pachal has been in the lineup for every Flames game, with other blueliners in Daniil Miromanov, Jake Bean, Tyson Barrie, and Joel Hanley swapping in and out for each other. He’s averaging less than 15 minutes a night and brings almost nothing offensively, but he has proven to be a solid penalty killer and plays a mistake-free game. Not bad for a player they plucked off waivers last season.

Kevin Bahl

Another player who has really impressed in the early going is Kevin Bahl. Reactions were mixed after learning he was the main piece coming back in the Jacob Markstrom trade, as some believed he was a third-pairing defenceman at best. While it still may be fair to suggest he wouldn’t be a top-four blueliner on a true playoff calibre team, he’s averaged north of 21 minutes per game so far, and has looked exceptional throughout.

Kevin Bahl, Calgary Flames (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Similar to Pachal, Bahl plays a responsible, mistake-free game which makes him a trustworthy option for head coach Ryan Huska. He is constantly disrupting plays in the defensive zone thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame, and is even contributing offensively with six assists through 14 games. Considering his career high in points entering the season was 11, that part of his game should cool off soon, but it’s been a pleasant surprise in the early going.

Flames Are an Easy Team to Root For

For fans just getting into hockey or perhaps looking for a second team to watch when their favourite isn’t playing, the Flames are worth tuning into. They’ve not only been one of the biggest surprises early on, but are a feel-good, underdog story given that they don’t have any top-tier stars on their roster. Though many still doubt they can keep this going, they seem to be thriving with the lower expectations.