3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 6-1 Win Over Rangers

Coming off a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, the Buffalo Sabres were in a familiar position. Sure, they had just had an impressive win, but the real test was coming in the form of the New York Rangers. Could the Sabres respond and put together another strong effort?

The answer was a resounding “yes.” After a strong first period, the Sabres buried the Rangers in an avalanche of goals en route to an impressive 6-1 victory. There are more than a few noteworthy things about that victory, but here are the three most important points worth talking about.

This Was the Most Complete Effort of the Season

Many believed that there were just a few minor adjustments keeping the Sabres from being something special. They would have dominant wins then follow that up with games where it looked like they could be barely bothered to show up. That, perhaps more than anything, has been the most frustrating thing for Sabres fans.

Peyton Krebs, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

The prevailing thought is that the win over the Senators was the best win this season for the Sabres. That’s no longer the case. The Sabres played a full 60 minutes against the Rangers and dominated from bell to bell. It was the single best game the team has had as a whole this season, and it isn’t really close.

Related: Sabres Forward Ryan McLeod is Fitting in Perfectly

The team played great defense. New additions Blake Malenstyn, Ryan McLeod, Sam Lafferty, and Jason Zucker all found the stat sheet. Even Jack Quinn had a multi-point game for the first time this season. All but three players had a point on the night, an incredibly impressive feat and a clear indication of how good the entire team was.

It May Be Some Time Before We See Joker, Samuelsson Again

Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson were scratched ahead of the Senators game and it may be some time before we see them again. Their play had been lacking, Samuelsson’s especially, so the Sabres made the switch to Jacob Bryson and Dennis Gilbert. Both played well against Ottawa, leading to a repeat in the lineup.

Against the Rangers, the duo was collectively a plus-1, with Bryson playing 17:30 while Gilbert got just 13:27. They aren’t making a big impact, but they also aren’t causing the Sabres issues. Samuelsson, especially, was struggling in his own end and needed to sit.

They’ll be back at some point because either their replacements will have a downturn or injuries will occur. Hopefully, this time spent in the press box will be enough for both to come back and find their respective games. For now, they’ll more than likely be left off the ice for the next little while.

Team Defense Was Fantastic

It was talked about during the broadcast just how good of a two-way player Alex Tuch is. He leads the team (among forwards) in blocks and takeaways so far. It is evident when you watch him just how good he is at both ends of the ice, consistently pressuring opposing forwards in the neutral zone and on the defensive end.

Collectively, this may have been the best defensive effort of the season for the team as a whole. They limited the Rangers to just 26 shots, blocking an impressive 21 shots along the way. Rob Ray talked about it during the broadcast, but they gave no room to the Rangers stars all night long.

The goaltending was solid but it didn’t have to be more than that. The Sabres controlled the pace of the play, reduced space for the Rangers, and played with speed from whistle to whistle. That’s the kind of effort head coach Lindy Ruff has been talking about and it was very evident all night long.

Gaining Steam

Not only are these two consecutive victories for the Sabres, but it is back-to-back games where they put in a complete 60 minutes. It sounds like a cliché, but this is what happens when a team has that consistency and doesn’t waver. The Sabres have talented pieces and when they come together, they can do impressive things.

The key is to continue the momentum. Asking for a complete 60 minutes every night might be too much, but even two periods of strong effort can be enough to win most nights. The Sabres are starting to find a groove and now is the time to string together a few wins. It’s not too early to close the gap and gain ground in the Atlantic Division.