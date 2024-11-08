3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 5-4 Loss to Battalion

Sometimes, staying at the top of the mountain is harder than getting there. A tough loss at home on Thursday night showed the Windsor Spitfires that, if they want to continue to be contenders, only their best effort will get the job done.

Coming into the season, nobody expected the Spitfires to even sniff contention. They finished second last in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season and baby steps were required this season. However, they’ve surprised everyone by climbing to the top of the Western Conference, where they’re currently battling the Kitchener Rangers for the first seed. Now, instead of a slow progression, they’re facing the best every team has to offer on a nightly basis. If they don’t match that, reality quickly sets in. That was the case on Thursday as they couldn’t find a way past the North Bay Battalion. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Spitfires Must Realize Games Are 60 Minutes

No matter how good you are, if you’re not playing a full 60-minute game, it could cost you. The Spitfires found that out last week when the Soo Greyhounds grabbed an early lead and cruised to a win at the WFCU Centre. On Thursday, the story started almost identically.

The Battalion opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the contest and that was followed by two more before the 12-minute mark for a quick 3-0 lead. Fortunately, captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) gave the Spitfires life shortly after to make it 3-1 after 20 minutes. With just three shots on goal, though, the home side needed something to change. While Spitfires’ veteran Noah Morneau made it 3-2 early in the second, the Battalion responded with two more for a 5-2 lead after 40.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Noah Morneau. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The home side tried a third-period comeback, outshooting the visitors 13-5 in the final frame, but only managed a pair with under five minutes to go. The buzzer sounded and the Battalion come away with a 5-4 win. After the game, Spitfires’ head coach Greg Walters said they didn’t play the way they’re used to.

“Through this great run that we’ve had, there have been periods and whatnot, but our guys always bounced back,” he said. “We came out very sluggish, which was surprising because we had two great days of practice … We just didn’t come out to play … It’s the first time all season that the first period crept into the second. We got some life in the third and they decided they wanted to work but it’s too late.”

Hard Work Can Beat Talent

A common sports (and life) cliche is “hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” It was also the reality for the Spitfires on Thursday. After a run to the Eastern Conference championship last season, the Battalion are rebuilding, but they’re not just going to roll over.

The Battalion scouted the Spitfires well, using strong defence, and gave the home side nothing to work with. While the Spitfires have plenty of talent, they didn’t use their speed or tenacity to win the one-on-one battles and it cost them. Walters pointed to the old saying after the game.

“We didn’t work hard enough for it,” he said. “We talked to our guys and the Battalion are a rebuilding team. Our big thing to our guys when we’re playing these teams is, if skill doesn’t work, then work will win every time.”

Despite a late comeback attempt, the Windsor #Spitfires fell 5-4 to the North Bay #Battalion at the WFCU Centre on Thursday evening. #OHL pic.twitter.com/bVh3XQDQdD — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) November 8, 2024

Veteran defenceman Tnais Mathurin was playing his old team for the first time since being traded in August. He said you have to expect everyone to give you their best.

“We can’t come out that flat and expect every team not to give us their best,” he said. “With our place in the standings and, with what we’ve been doing to other teams, we’re always going to get the best from teams. We have to be ready.”

Morneau said that this was an important lesson to learn early in the season. While they have the talent, it’s not going to win you games on its own.

“We have all the skill in the world on this team but a team that comes in and works harder than us is going to beat us every time,” he said. “That’s a lesson that’s good to learn early. We can’t just roll out there and beat teams.”

It’s Just One Game

With the loss, the Spitfires fall into sole possession of second in the conference, one point back of the Rangers, whose last regulation loss actually came against the Spitfires in late September (12-2 at the WFCU Centre). This wasn’t the result the club wanted but games like this are going to happen.

When you finish second last in the league just seven months earlier, nobody expects you to be contending and in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Top-10 (currently third). You’re going to lose games and there are still lessons to be taught. It’s how you deal with those that matter most. Walters said that he’s proud of this team and expects them to bounce back.

“Our character is huge in that room,” he said. “I’m so proud of these kids. You talk about the preseason (5-0) and now 16 games in (12-3-1), so 21 games, and we haven’t played bad for 40 minutes. It’s going to happen and I know our guys will respond on Saturday.”

The Spitfires know they have to be better for a full 60 minutes in order to earn points, especially now that they’re on top. However, this is one game in November and they still have two more games this weekend. Saturday night, they’re in Saginaw to take on the Memorial Cup Champion Spirit. Sunday, they return home to face another rebuilding club, the Peterborough Petes. Take the lessons from this game and push forward because, if they want to stay at the top, it’s only going to get tougher. They probably prefer it that way, too.

