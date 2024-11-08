Bruins Defeat Flames 4-3 in Overtime

On Nov. 7, 2024, the Calgary Flames continued their road trip against the Boston Bruins. The Flames were coming off a thrilling overtime victory the game before, and the Bruins were coming off an ugly loss. The Bruins defeated the Flames in overtime 4-3 to get back to a .500 winning percentage.

First Period

The first period saw both teams trade goals early into the contest. Two minutes into the first period, defenseman Hampus Lindholm scored his third of the season after receiving a pass from David Pastrnak. The lead did not last long. The Flames tied the game 19 seconds later, with a Tyson Barrie slap shot beating Joonas Korpisalo. With a lot of penalties and a lower event period the rest of the way, the score remained tied.

Second Period

It took until the middle of the second period, but the Bruins broke the tie. The connection between Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha connected. A pass by Pastrnak alongside the boards found Zacha in the slot, and he ripped a slap shot past Dustin Wolf. Thirty-one seconds later, Cole Koepke scored to extend the lead after taking a pass from Charlie Coyle. Getting the Bruins offense to click during five-on-five is something they’ve been waiting for.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Third Period/Overtime

The Flames cut the deficit to one 57 seconds into the third period. After a penalty taken by Brad Marchand, Yegor Sharangovich converted on the power play by deflecting a Mackenzie Weegar shot. Both teams kept trading chances, but the Flames tied the game. After Coyle lost an edge, Nazem Kadri took the puck and dangled his way to the front of the net to tie the game at three. It was a great period, with the teams trading chances and playing with great energy. Regulation was not enough in this one, though.

The game headed to overtime, and it was a back-and-forth battle with great pace. After a great play by Elias Lindholm to steal the puck behind the net, Marchand scored the game-winning goal with 20 seconds left to secure the victory.

What’s Next for Both Teams?

The Bruins continue their homestand on Saturday when they welcome old friend Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators to town. The road trip continues for the Flames, as they take on the Buffalo Sabres.