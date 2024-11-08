Swayman & Ullmark’s Friendship Will Be on Display When the Bruins Face the Senators

The time has finally come. Ever since the big trade, this was the date circled on the calendar. Nov. 9, 2024 is set to have a tilt between the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators. Former Bruins and current Senators goalie Linus Ullmark will make his return to Boston for the first time.

Ullmark was beloved in the city of Boston, not just by the fans, but also his teammates. He was a great free-agent signing by general manager Don Sweeney and was a tremendous goalie for the Bruins, backstopping them to their historic Presidents’ Trophy season (2022-23), scored a goal, and captured the Vezina Trophy. Those are memories that are going to last forever. Returning to TD Garden is going to be special for Ullmark, as he gets to return to a place where he had success as a goalie.

“It’s going to be fun, interesting, a lot of emotions, but I feel that it’s going to be sort of a forever memory,” he said.

Memories last forever and this game will be a special return. A tribute video should come and the reception should be electrifying. It is also very meaningful for current Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

What This Game Means

The players are friends and the bonds they shape over time do not go away. Of course, if a player gets moved, they may spend time off the ice and reconnect, but once the puck drops, the competitive nature sets in. For Swayman, this game means more than any other game he will start on the schedule.

Swayman and Ullmark formed one of the best tandems in hockey when they were together from 2021-2024. Both goalies gave the Bruins a chance to win on any given night and their competitive nature allowed them to push one another. It is a large reason that the Bruins were successful and they were the backbone of the team. They also shared many hugs, which was their brotherly celebration after every victory. It was special and something the two will cherish forever. But their bond goes beyond the ice and the two are very close.

They are more than teammates. They were brothers and often spent time with each other’s families. It is something that both Ullmark and Swayman held onto and something that will never go away. Prior to the game, Swayman touched on this aspect of their relationship.

“It still hasn’t hit. It still feels like I have his presence around here and the traditions that we had still live on…[in this locker room], we’re brothers for life,” he said.

It is something that goes beyond the game of hockey and something you can never take away from someone. It will be great to see the two share the ice again, as they both will go head to head in a brotherly showdown.

How It Has Been Going For Both Goalies

Life together was great for both goalies. Now they are the starters for their respective squads and will be going head to head. It’s going to be a great game seeing two good goalies battle it out for the two points.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Swayman’s start to the season has been a mixed bag. There are times where he has been stellar and has kept the Bruins in games and other times teams got the better of him. Swayman has been good, but there is another level he can reach. Overall, Swayman has a 3.14 goals against average (GAA) and a .894 save percentage (SV%.) For the first time in his career, he had a negative goals saved above expected (-0.2). Ullmark, meanwhile, started strong but has had a tough go since returning from his injury.

Ullmark split his first two games, but he’s gone 1-4-0 in his past five starts since returning from injury. The Senators have been outscored 19-18, but the last two games have seen them score two goals. The Senators have shown they can score, but have not been able to outscore their goaltending. One key thing is that Ullmark has lost every start he’s made on the road, which should be encouraging for the Bruins. Ullmark currently has a 3.02 GAA, .891 SV%, and a -3.5 goals saved above expected.

Both goalies know they can be better and should be motivated when they face one another. Also, both teams are looking to find their stride and get themselves further up the standings.

A Game to Remember

This game is more than any other ordinary game for each goalie. Their friendship and bond will be fully on display when the teams matchup against one another. It will be filled with joy, excitement, and they may even get to re-live the tradition of the goalie hug. While they may be in different places, that type of bond doesn’t ever go away. It’s going to be a special night inside TD Garden in what is an Atlantic Division showdown. Both goalies are looking to gain their form and competing against one another is a great motivating tool to doing so.