Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Maple Leafs – 11/8/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (6-5-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, TVAS-D, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Jeff Petry
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Status report
- Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he is “not overly concerned” the injury to Lyon, a goalie, is a long-term issue.
- Husso, recalled on an emergency basis from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday, will back up Talbot.
- Holl, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Petry, a defenseman.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Rangers, Kings, Canucks
- Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Blackhawks – 11/6/24
- Red Wings Notebook: 12 Thoughts on Seider & Edvinsson, Trade Market & More
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report:
- Matthews will miss his second straight game; the forward could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Kampf, Robertson & Trade Coming?
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Rangers, Kings, Canucks
- Maple Leafs Face Tough Roster Decisions with Dewar & Hakanpaa Returning