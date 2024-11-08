Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Maple Leafs – 11/8/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, TVAS-D, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Jeff Petry

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he is “not overly concerned” the injury to Lyon, a goalie, is a long-term issue.

Husso, recalled on an emergency basis from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday, will back up Talbot.

Holl, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Petry, a defenseman.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report:

Matthews will miss his second straight game; the forward could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said.

