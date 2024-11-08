Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Kampf, Robertson & Trade Coming?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Detroit Red Wings tonight, looking to build on a decisive 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins. Toronto’s power play, struggling at just 4-for-40 on the season, surged with three goals against the Bruins, bringing their season total to 7-for-47 (14.9 percent).

Morgan Rielly scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday’s win, emphasizing the importance of special teams play. Goalie Anthony Stolarz was also a standout, stopping 29 shots to earn his first shutout of the season. Although the Maple Leafs are encouraged by the win, Rielly stressed that they aren’t “carried away” with the success, viewing it as a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Detroit is coming off a solid 4-1 road win against the Chicago Blackhawks. In that game, Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat each registered a goal and an assist. With a 6-5-1 record, the Red Wings are looking for their third straight win and hope to build on their well-rounded performance in Chicago.

Item 1: Will Auston Matthews Play This Weekend?

Auston Matthews, who led the NHL in goals last season, is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury. After missing Tuesday’s game against Boston, he remained out of practice on Thursday. He likely will not be available for either tonight’s game or Saturday at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Matthews has had a modest start by his standards, posting five goals and 11 points in 13 games, and his presence would certainly spark Toronto’s offence.

Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite Matthews’ uncertain status, the Maple Leafs have shown they can adapt and thrive in his absence. One of the most curious team records is that it holds an impressive 36-19-2 record when Big Papi’s out of the lineup. If he remains sidelined, the team will count on Mitch Marner and William Nylander to shoulder the scoring load and keep the offence rolling. Matthews’ return would undoubtedly be a boost, but the team’s depth and resilience give them the confidence to keep pace without him. They were just fine against Boston; they need to be just fine tonight against Detroit as well.

Item 2: David Kampf Is an Under-the-Radar Asset

David Kämpf may not generate headlines like the Maple Leafs’ star players, but his role is essential to the team’s success. As a budget-friendly fourth-line center, Kämpf offers Toronto a dependable, cost-effective option in a crucial depth role. Unlike the high-paid top-six forwards, Kämpf focuses on defensive assignments and thrives in high-pressure draws in his team’s defensive end.

His proficiency in face-offs, particularly on the penalty kill, helps the team maintain puck control. This ability to win draws with your back against the goal can be pivotal in shutting down the opposition’s scoring chances. Kämpf’s partnership with Marner on the penalty kill has created defensive stability, disrupted opponents, and kept the team’s penalty kill competitive.

Kämpf’s understated skill set makes him what might be called the team’s “tuba player.” He plays a crucial role that doesn’t demand the spotlight but is essential to team harmony. His ability to win draws, neutralize opposing forwards, and focus on shutdown assignments allows Toronto’s stars to focus on scoring without sacrificing offensive contributions. In a team built on high-profile talent, Kämpf’s quiet, dependable play fills a niche that balances the lineup and improves Toronto’s chances against tough opponents, especially in the postseason.

Item 3: What’s Next for Nicholas Robertson with the Maple Leafs?

The situation around Nicholas Robertson feels like it’s reaching a breaking point. He has struggled to produce offensively this season, recording just one point in 12 games. Compounding this, coach Craig Berube hasn’t provided him with consistent ice time or stable linemates, making it difficult for the young forward to build momentum. Given Robertson’s reputation as a hard worker with offensive upside, a trade would benefit him and the Maple Leafs. If general manager Brad Treliving can find a deal that brings back a valuable asset, it may open up opportunities for Robertson to fulfill his potential with another team.

However, Thursday’s practice offered a potential glimmer of hope for Robertson’s future in Toronto. Ahead of Friday’s game against Detroit, he was practicing with Bobby McMann and Pontus Holmberg—a lineup hinting at a traditional third-line role. A more defined role could help Robertson gain traction and maximize his ice time. While he might thrive with more offensively skilled linemates, proving he can contribute in a more defensively responsible, grinding third-line role could earn him the trust of coach Berube and lead to a more prominent spot in the lineup.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Are Maple Leafs’ roster adjustments on the horizon? The team will face a roster crunch, with Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar expected to return from injury soon. To reach the limit of 23 contracts, the team would have to move two of its existing contracts, likely through a trade.

Treliving has some decisions to make, especially if the goal is to bolster specific areas like defence or secondary scoring. The team has exceeded the number of contracts it can have at one time. One way or another (the other is by trying to waive players), the Maple Leafs might soon need to part ways with a current player to address the lineup constraints and remain cap-compliant.

Something has to give soon. Which way the team will go is up in the air.