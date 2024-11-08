NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Rangers, Kings, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Auston Matthews is out for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night and there is talk that the team might be looking at trading a forward to get their salary cap situation sorted. Meanwhile, Ville Husso was called up for emergency purposes. Did one insider tease that a deal is close between Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers? Finally, how much hot water is Tanner Jeannot in after a high hit that took Brock Boeser out action?

No Matthews and a Salary Cap Trade?

As per head coach Craig Berube, Auston Matthews will not play versus the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Luke Fox reports, “Auston Matthews hasn’t been on the ice since Sunday as he works through an upper-body injury. He won’t play tonight. Doubtful for Saturday. “But we’re going in the right direction,” coach Craig Berube says.”

Meanwhile, there is chatter that the team might be looking at a trade to move a forward. James Mirtle of The Athletic suggested that Calle Jarnkrok’s return creates the need to make a move by the team for cap reasons. He writes, “At this point, a forward will have to go.” He then points to Pontus Holmberg, David Kampf, and Nicholas Robertson as the most likely candidates.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Mirtle wonders if moving David Kampf’s contract is the best plan. He explains:

Not only would the Leafs be clear of LTIR, but they’d be far enough under the cap to accrue some real, difference-making flexibility the longer they stay that far under the cap. Accruing cap space is a complex calculation done on a daily basis, and it’s difficult to forecast given we don’t know how many injuries the Leafs may have the rest of the way, but it’s fair to say Toronto could have well north of $5 million available to them by the March 7 trade deadline in this scenario. source – ‘Are more trades coming as the Maple Leafs attempt to get under the salary cap?’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 11/05/2024

The Fourth Period also writes that the Leafs might do a little shuffling on their blue line. They will need to create a little bit of salary cap space then defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar are ready to return. That means defensemen Conor Timmins and/or Matt Benning could be traded or put on waivers.

Fox also reports that Cam Talbot will start for Detroit tonight in Toronto. Ville Husso, who was called up from the AHL for emergency purposes will goe tomorrow. Alex Lyon has tweaked something, per head coach Derek Lalonde.

Rangers and Shesterkin Getting Close?

ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes didn’t say a deal was done or actually mention Igor Shesterkin’s name, but he definitely teased that the New York Rangers and their star goaltender might be close on an extension. He took a photo of the New York skyline and tweeted eyeballs with an $11.5 million contract suggestion attached.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 6-1 Win Over Rangers

Arthur Staple of The Athletic tweeted, “Checked with a couple people, seems that there’s nothing new on the Igor Shesterkin-#NYR contract front. Can always change quickly, but doesn’t seem like anything is imminent.”

Ironically, Shesterkin’s save percentage dropped from .933 to .919 after allowing five goals on 12 shots against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday evening. The Sabres have chased him after allowing goals in less than two periods.

Kings’ Tanner Jeannot Scheduled for Player Safety Hearing

Tanner Jeannot was given a match penalty for this hit on Brock Boeser in Thursday’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings. Reports on Friday morning are that Jeannot will have a hearing.

It was not announced as an in-person hearing so the suspension, if there is any, will be minimal.