Maple Leafs Face Tough Roster Decisions with Dewar & Hakanpaa Returning

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing a roster crunch with two players currently on long-term injury reserve—forward Connor Dewar and defenceman Jani Hakanpaa—nearing the end of their conditioning stints with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. Both players have already completed one game, and with two more scheduled this weekend, they’re close to a return to NHL action.

If they are cleared for reactivation, the Maple Leafs must make space on their roster for both players by early next week. Here’s how this situation could unfold.

Clearing Cap Space for Dewar and Hakanpaa Through Trades or Waivers

Thanks to the recent trade that sent Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Matt Benning, the Maple Leafs have cleared enough cap room to accommodate Dewar and Hakanpaa’s salaries without exceeding the league’s salary cap. However, the team already has a maximum of 23 players on the roster. To add Dewar and Hakanpaa, they must move two players from the active roster, either through trades or waivers.

The Maple Leafs could try to make a trade to avoid losing players through waivers. Here’s a breakdown of possible players they could trade:

Nicholas Robertson: Although he reconciled with the team after requesting a trade in the offseason, Robertson’s limited production (just one point in 12 games) and frequent scratches have kept him from securing a regular spot. Despite these challenges, he has shown growth in his defensive play. His underlying analytics are solid. And, even with his smaller size (5-foot-9, 180 pounds), some believe Robertson could still attract trade interest. He’s just 23 and has potential as a future top-six scorer.

Matt Benning: Rumours suggest general manager (GM) Brad Treliving may flip Benning without him ever suiting up for the Maple Leafs. Since being acquired, he has practiced with the team but hasn’t appeared in any games. His experience and defensive skill set could appeal to other teams if the Maple Leafs are shopping him. He’s likely the candidate to move from the Maple Leafs perspective.

If trades don’t materialize, the Maple Leafs may have to waive two players to make room. Here are the most likely candidates:

Philippe Myers: Currently a depth defenceman, Myers has played just one game for the Maple Leafs and doesn’t appear to be on rival GMs’ radars. While Myers brings size and defensive presence, his potential replacement by Benning would upgrade the blue line without drastically altering Toronto’s roster.

Ryan Reaves: The veteran forward cleared waivers a few times last season, mainly due to hints that he would retire if claimed. He has been a healthy scratch in multiple games and averaged just 7:45 ice time when he played. While head coach Craig Berube would likely prefer to keep Reaves around for his leadership, he could be technically assigned to the AHL but remain an unofficial extra skater.

If more waiver moves are needed, the Maple Leafs could look at forwards Pontus Holmberg and Connor Dewar. Both players have similar styles, but with slight differences:

Holmberg is a bit bigger (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) and has slightly higher offensive production potential. His 82-game averages are ten goals, 15 assists, and 25 points. Dewar is less of an offensive player, but he’s more physical. He averages double Holmberg’s hit rate over an entire season. While Dewar’s salary cap hit is $380,000 higher, Toronto’s recent cap flexibility could allow them to keep either player.

The Maple Leafs will have to weigh the likelihood of each player clearing waivers. While both could be claimed, Holmberg might have a smaller chance of slipping through. It’s honestly difficult to say who other teams might find attractive.

Maple Leafs Roster Moves Are Imminent

If Dewar and Hakanpaa are reactivated, roster moves will likely occur following their Marlies game on Sunday and before the Maple Leafs meet the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. With options limited, Toronto’s management faces a tight deadline to decide whether to pursue trades, risk losing players on waivers, or explore other roster solutions.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]