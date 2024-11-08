Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 11/8/24

by

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (5-8-2) at CAPITALS (9-3-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Cody Glass
Michael Bunting — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Status report

  • The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. 

Latest for THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • Chychrun took part in the Capitals morning skate Friday and the defenseman was not ruled out to play, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery.
  • Milano will not play after the forward was injured during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; Vrana will replace him after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
  • The Capitals loaned forward Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner