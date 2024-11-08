Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 11/8/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (5-8-2) at CAPITALS (9-3-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Cody Glass

Michael Bunting — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi

Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Chychrun took part in the Capitals morning skate Friday and the defenseman was not ruled out to play, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery.

Milano will not play after the forward was injured during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; Vrana will replace him after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

The Capitals loaned forward Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Latest for THW: