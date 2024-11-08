Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 11/8/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (5-8-2) at CAPITALS (9-3-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Cody Glass
Michael Bunting — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Valtteri Puustinen
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)
Status report
- The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Penguins’ 5-1 Loss to the Hurricanes
- Hurricanes Stay Hot in 5-1 Win Over the Penguins
- Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Hurricanes – 11/7/24
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- Chychrun took part in the Capitals morning skate Friday and the defenseman was not ruled out to play, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery.
- Milano will not play after the forward was injured during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; Vrana will replace him after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
- The Capitals loaned forward Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Capitals – 11/6/24
- 3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 4-2 Win Over the Capitals
- Metropolitan Division’s Intriguing Trends Through 10 Games