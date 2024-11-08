Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Ducks – 11/8/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (9-2-2) at DUCKS (4-6-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+, KCOP-13

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Michael Milne

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Milne, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he did not play against the Sharks but could make his NHL debut Friday.

Ducks projected lineup

Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson — Robby Fabbri

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Mason McTavish — Brock McGinn

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Urho Vaakanainen — Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Brett Leason

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Cam Fowler (undisclosed)

Status report

Lundestrom moved up to the top line at practice Thursday, Strome dropped to the second line and McTavish to the fourth line.

Fowler, a defenseman, did not attend the morning skate and will be a game-time decision, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said.

