Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Ducks – 11/8/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (9-2-2) at DUCKS (4-6-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+, KCOP-13
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Michael Milne
Injured: None
Status report
- The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
- Milne, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he did not play against the Sharks but could make his NHL debut Friday.
Ducks projected lineup
Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson — Robby Fabbri
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Mason McTavish — Brock McGinn
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Urho Vaakanainen — Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Brett Leason
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Cam Fowler (undisclosed)
Status report
- Lundestrom moved up to the top line at practice Thursday, Strome dropped to the second line and McTavish to the fourth line.
- Fowler, a defenseman, did not attend the morning skate and will be a game-time decision, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said.
