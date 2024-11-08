Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Ducks – 11/8/24

by

The Minnesota Wild take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (9-2-2) at DUCKS (4-6-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+, KCOP-13

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Michael Milne

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
  • Milne, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he did not play against the Sharks but could make his NHL debut Friday.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson — Robby Fabbri
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Mason McTavish — Brock McGinn

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Urho Vaakanainen — Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal
James Reimer

Scratched: Brett Leason

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Cam Fowler (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Lundestrom moved up to the top line at practice Thursday, Strome dropped to the second line and McTavish to the fourth line.
  • Fowler, a defenseman, did not attend the morning skate and will be a game-time decision, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner