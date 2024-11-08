Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Kraken – 11/8/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-3-1) at KRAKEN (5-8-1)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, SN (JIP), TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)
Status report:
- The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday.
- Dunn, a defenseman, has not yet returned to practice and will miss his 10th straight game; he is eligible to return from long-term injured reserve against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, but Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Thursday it may take “a few more days” beyond that.
- Grubauer, a goalie, is day to day; Stezka was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Daccord.
