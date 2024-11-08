Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Kraken – 11/8/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, SN (JIP), TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)

Status report:

The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday.

Dunn, a defenseman, has not yet returned to practice and will miss his 10th straight game; he is eligible to return from long-term injured reserve against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, but Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Thursday it may take “a few more days” beyond that.

Grubauer, a goalie, is day to day; Stezka was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Daccord.

