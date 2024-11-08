Wild Defeat Sharks 5-2

Despite only having one day off in between games and having to fly across the country, the Minnesota Wild were all business Thursday night as they went into San Jose and beat the Sharks 5-2. It was an impressive bounce-back game as the team had their worst performance Tuesday night losing 5-1 on home ice to the Los Angeles Kings.

Complete Game

As soon as the puck was dropped, the Wild were on their game. Zach Bogosian scored just over two minutes into the game scoring his second goal of the season. The strong start didn’t stop there; the powerplay scored, the penalty kill didn’t allow a goal, and even the fourth line looked good after the entire line went minus-2 versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Minnesota had four second-period goals, but two were called back due to being offside. Mats Zuccarello scored the second Wild goal after an insane pass by Kirill Kaprizov. Matt Boldy had two goals including a powerplay goal as they went 1-3 on the powerplay tonight. Jonas Brodin would score early in the third period for his first of the season.

Marc-André Fleury was very strong in net tonight making 24 saves in the win. He’s now won in three straight starts for the Wild surrendering only seven goals within those three games.

Kaprizov His Usual Self

Just like on most nights, Kaprizov was hands down the team’s best player. The Russian would get his fifth three-point performance in 13 games, having three assists tonight. It was an impressive bounce-back game for him after he was kept off the scoresheet the past two games.

Filip Gustavsson looks to get his seventh win of the season as the Wild have a quick turnaround game Friday in Anaheim versus the Ducks.