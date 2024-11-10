Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blackhawks – 11/10/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (10-2-2) at BLACKHAWKS (5-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, CHSN, SN 360, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Michael Milne

Injured: None

Status report

Gustavsson will make his second straight start for the Wild.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Lukas Reichel

Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi

Joey Anderson — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ilya Mikheyev, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Brossoit, a goalie, is not close to making his season debut, Chicago coach Luke Richardson said.

