Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blackhawks – 11/10/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (10-2-2) at BLACKHAWKS (5-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, CHSN, SN 360, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Michael Milne
Injured: None
Status report
- Gustavsson will make his second straight start for the Wild.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Lukas Reichel
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Joey Anderson — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ilya Mikheyev, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Brossoit, a goalie, is not close to making his season debut, Chicago coach Luke Richardson said.
