Matthew Knies’ Physical Play Is Powering the Maple Leafs Offense

When Matthew Knies joined the Toronto Maple Leafs fresh off his University of Minnesota season two years ago, the team and its fans weren’t entirely sure what they were getting. Knies, arriving just in time for the last few regular-season games, made an immediate impact, standing out with his blend of skill, tenacity, and natural hockey sense. He seamlessly stepped into a playoff role, positioning himself well and showing he could play with Toronto’s elite stars, almost instantly establishing himself as an invaluable player.

Related: Matthew Knies Offering Maple Leafs Surprising Physicality

In his rookie season, Knies further proved his reliability, working hard to solidify a place on the team’s top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He displayed impressive playmaking skills and an on-ice maturity that belied his age. Yet, it’s his second season where Knies has distinguished himself, showing a style of play that combines size, skill, and grit—qualities that have transformed him into an indispensable power forward and a cornerstone of the Maple Leafs’ offensive strategy.

The Emergence of Knies as a Power Forward

Knies’ development this season has been nothing short of remarkable. His natural skill and hockey IQ have matured into a complete package, bolstered by added strength and physicality. He’s using his 6-foot-3 frame to outmuscle opponents and battle for space in front of the net, making him an asset in high-danger areas. Knies has also shown a new level of confidence, taking control of his shifts and helping to create scoring opportunities through hard-nosed play and an aggressive net-front presence.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

This evolution has made Knies a problem matchup for opposing defenders. His ability to control puck battles along the boards and navigate high-traffic areas has quickly earned him a reputation as one of Toronto’s toughest and most versatile forwards. He’s no longer just complementing the play of Matthews and Marner; he’s helping to drive their line and add a physical dimension that Toronto has sometimes lacked in recent years.

Knies Is Leading in NHL in High-Danger Chances

Knies currently ranks as Toronto’s leader in high-danger scoring chances. In fact, after last night’s (Nov. 9) games, he sits second in the NHL (tied with, of all players, Zach Hyman) with 23 high-danger scoring chances. This statistic highlights his consistent ability to generate quality opportunities close to the net. Whether creating screens, setting up for deflections, or fighting for rebounds, Knies’ presence around the crease has provided Toronto with the kind of secondary scoring and offensive depth they’ve been seeking. His positioning and willingness to take on physical play have made him a natural fit for the team’s top power-play unit, where he’s added a layer of difficulty for opposing goaltenders.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for Matthew Knies in 2023-24

Knies’ net-front play has been instrumental to the Maple Leafs’ power play. It creates space and draws defenders, allowing players like William Nylander (with Matthews out) and Marner to find better shooting lanes. His attention to detail in the gritty areas has added a physical edge that’s benefited his production and the team’s offensive output.

Knies Has Undergone a Physical Transformation on the Ice

Knies’ transformation into a physical presence on the ice has caught the attention of fans and commentators alike. Where some anticipated a finesse-oriented player early in his career, Knies has instead leaned into his size and strength, setting a tone of intensity with each shift. His physical play has created more scoring chances for his teammates while making him a more challenging player to defend.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

His ability to step into physical roles and win tough board battles has helped Toronto maintain possession and added an intimidating edge to his game. As Maple Leafs radio announcer Jim Ralph recently remarked, Knies has quickly become one of Toronto’s most physically imposing forwards, making him invaluable on a team often built around skill rather than size.

Knies’ Impact on the Maple Leafs’ Offense and Future

Knies’ play has also rejuvenated Toronto’s power play, where his relentless drive to the net has led to second-chance opportunities and allowed other players more room to operate. He’s been a disruptive force, screening goalies and creating chaos in front of the net. All this ultimately increases his team’s quality scoring opportunities. Knies’ impact is as much about the intangibles as it is about points—he brings an energy and determination that have lifted the performance of those around him.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Nov. 10

Knies’ emergence couldn’t have come at a better time for Toronto. On a team that’s consistently looking to balance offensive firepower with defensive reliability, Knies has provided a unique blend of both. His potential as a power forward and evident on-ice leadership skills make him a future cornerstone of the Maple Leafs franchise. He not only complements Toronto’s superstars but also brings a unique style of play that adds diversity to their offensive approach.

The Bottom Line: Knies Is a Star in the Making

Over two seasons, Knies has established himself as a foundational piece for the Maple Leafs. His trajectory suggests a bright future. His physical play, offensive instincts, and strong coaching mentorship have molded him into a dynamic, multi-faceted player. As Knies continues to develop his game, Maple Leafs fans have every reason to be excited. His emerging role as a power forward, ability to generate high-danger chances, and commitment to winning battles in front of the net have proven his value to the team.

Knies’ blend of skill, strength, and work ethic boost Toronto’s lineup and hope for a sustained impact on the franchise’s future success. With his game rapidly evolving, it’s clear that Knies is primed to be a Toronto star for many years.