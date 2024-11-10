Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Ducks – 11/10/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia

Dmitri Voronkov — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — David Jiricek

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Gibson is a possibility to make his season debut after recovering from an appendectomy. He backed up Dostal on Friday.

Fowler, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

McTavish did not practice Saturday because of an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston — Mason McTavish — Cutter Gauthier

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Urho Vaakanainen — Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Brett Leason, James Reimer

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body)

Status report

Tarasov is expected to start after Merzlikins made 18 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

