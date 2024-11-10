Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Ducks – 11/10/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (5-6-2) at DUCKS (4-7-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia
Dmitri Voronkov — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — David Jiricek
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris
Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
- Gibson is a possibility to make his season debut after recovering from an appendectomy. He backed up Dostal on Friday.
- Fowler, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
- McTavish did not practice Saturday because of an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision.
Latest for THW:
- Kaprizov Leads Wild to 5-2 Win Over the Ducks
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Ducks – 11/8/24
- Ducks Who Need to Step Up Ahead of Big Test Against Wild
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Mason McTavish — Cutter Gauthier
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Urho Vaakanainen — Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Brett Leason, James Reimer
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body)
Status report
- Tarasov is expected to start after Merzlikins made 18 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Blue Jackets Letting Big Mistakes Cost Them Games
- Blue Jackets Suffer Fourth Loss in a Row 5-2 to the Kings
- Projected Lineup for the Blue Jackets vs Kings – 11/9/24