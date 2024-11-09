Projected Lineup for the Blue Jackets vs Kings – 11/9/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (5-5-2) at KINGS (8-4-3)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KCAL
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia
Dmitri Voronkov — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — David Jiricek
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris
Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Akil Thomas
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius
Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund — Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Suspended: Tanner Jeannot
Status report
- Jeannot, a forward, will serve the first of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Thursday.
- Anderson, a defenseman, was cut when he was hit in the face by a shot from Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek on Thursday.
- Turcotte, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
- Helenius will make his NHL debut.
