Projected Lineup for the Blue Jackets vs Kings – 11/9/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-2) at KINGS (8-4-3)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KCAL

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia
Dmitri Voronkov — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Akil Thomas
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius

Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund — Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Suspended: Tanner Jeannot

Status report

  • Jeannot, a forward, will serve the first of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Thursday.
  • Anderson, a defenseman, was cut when he was hit in the face by a shot from Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek on Thursday.
  • Turcotte, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
  • Helenius will make his NHL debut.

