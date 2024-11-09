Projected Lineup for the Blue Jackets vs Kings – 11/9/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KCAL

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia

Dmitri Voronkov — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Akil Thomas

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius

Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund — Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Suspended: Tanner Jeannot

Status report

Jeannot, a forward, will serve the first of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Thursday.

Anderson, a defenseman, was cut when he was hit in the face by a shot from Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek on Thursday.

Turcotte, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Helenius will make his NHL debut.

