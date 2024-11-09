Hurricanes’ Prospect Justin Poirier Becoming a Future Asset While Dominating QMJHL

It is always good to be in the present when it comes to hockey, especially if you’re a Carolina Hurricanes fan. The team is 10-2-0 and on an eight-game winning streak, Martin Necas is on a supernova start to his 2024-25 campaign, and the team doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Yes, all of that is great but it is also good to look forward to the future as well. More importantly, this is even more prevalent when there is a prospect that should make fans happy to watch in a Hurricanes jersey in the near future.

Some will think this is going to be about Bradly Nadeau, Felix Unger-Sorum, or even Alexander Nikishin. However, it is neither of those players. We will be taking a trip out to the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and checking in with Drakkar de Baie-Comeau‘s forward Justin Poirier.

Justin Poirier is Unstoppable

Poirier was named the QMJHL Player of the Week for Nov. 4 after taking over the league lead in goals (17) and points (30). 16 games into the 2024-25 QMJHL season, the Valleyfield, QC native has 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points with a plus-14. Talk about an insane start to the season for the 18-year-old winger. The Hurricanes’ 156th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft is making himself look like a steal as each game goes by. Poirier was selected fourth overall by Drakker in the 2022 QMJHL Draft and has not slowed down since joining the team. During the 2023-24 season, he tallied 51 goals and 82 points in 68 regular season games. He followed that up with 18 goals and 27 points in 17 playoff games. Elite Prospects has him projected to finish the current season with 70 goals and 124 points in 66 games. He finished last season with a plus-40 during the regular season and a plus-10 in the playoffs. He is projected to finish with a plus-58 in 2024-25.

Related: Carolina Hurricanes’ 2024 NHL Entry Draft Recap

He is one of the most prolific scorers that Carolina drafted. His draft year saw him reach some benchmarks as he became the first 17-year-old to reach the 50-goal mark in the QMJHL since Sidney Crosby. Plus, he became the first QMJHL skater in 10 years to lead the league in goals during the regular season and playoffs. Poirier is considered someone with a hard shot who can snipe the puck at will on the net. He was ranked 82nd among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Per the Elite Prospects 2024 NHL Draft Guide, “Poirier drives all over the offensive zone in search of goals, positioning himself at the far-post for backdoor plays and jumping on rebounds in front of the net. He instinctively knows when and where a scoring chance will arise and how to seize them all. He can fire in the middle of steps on the rush, directly off passes with a catch-and-release motion or with a blazing one-timer.”

Justin Poirier, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Photo Credit: Kassandra Blais Photographie)

Poirier was the lone Canadian taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes. Darren Yorke, the Hurricanes’ lead amateur scout, and his staff have been finding gems over the last few seasons and they might have stumbled on the best one yet, especially in the fifth round. When asked about selecting the Quebec winger, Yorke stated, “Goal-scorer. There are very few people who have scored as many goals as he had over the last two years in the CHL during their draft years. He was probably a little undervalued, unfortunately, because he’s not very tall, but all he does is score. It really doesn’t matter the games that he’s playing against bigger players, didn’t matter. He just scores. It’s an incredible shot. He’s able to find open space, and he does not need much room. If you want to watch some of the goals he scored, he’s able to sneak some of these shots in right underneath the bar. He’s somehow able to find the top corner of the net. He’s a high-end goal-scorer.”

Related: 3 Hurricanes Prospects to Watch This Season

Yorke couldn’t have said it any better when it comes to Poirier as being a lethal goal scorer. Being already over a point per game in goals alone shows how good this kid is already at 18 years old with his NHL-level shooting and finishing ability. To be compared to Crosby already comes with high praise and expectations, but to follow last season up with the one he is on now, just a third of the way through the season, is showing why the Hurricanes nailed their 156th overall pick on him. Some teams overlooked him because of his size at 5-foot-8, 183 pounds, but the Canes essentially said “If you don’t want him, we will take him,” and they aren’t afraid to do so. Seth Jarvis isn’t known for his size and is thriving with the Hurricanes into his fourth season with the team. If Poirier can bring that to the team as well, he could be another cog that takes the team to another level with his speed, shooting, and finishing ability.

Could Poirier Go Pro Next Season?

While Poirier is in his third season with Drakkar, there could be a chance that he could go pro next season if he is offered an entry-level contract (ELC) with the Hurricanes. It makes sense if he does decide to go pro, especially after having another huge season despite being only 16 games into 2024-25. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he finishes one more season with the team even if he is 18 years old and the rules when it comes to over-agers in the Canadian Hockey League. Either way, 2025-26 will be one to look forward to for the Quebec winger who has been making a name for himself this season in the QMJHL.

The hope is that he finishes the season strong, maybe a league MVP, and sees himself jump up to the Hurricanes next season or be one of the top prospects with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League. While there is still a long way to go, Poirier has been fun to watch so far and every Drakkar Baie-Comeau game is a must-watch for Hurricanes fans.