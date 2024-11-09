Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Avalanche – 11/9/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (10-2-0) at AVALANCHE (6-8-0)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate; the team traveled to Denver on Saturday morning due to extreme winter weather conditions Friday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikita Prishchepov — T.J. Tynan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

John Ludvig — Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Ludvig will replace de Haan, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

