Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Avalanche – 11/9/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (10-2-0) at AVALANCHE (6-8-0)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate; the team traveled to Denver on Saturday morning due to extreme winter weather conditions Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Hurricanes’ 3 Surprising Contributors to the Early Start of the 2024-25 Season
- 3 Takeaways as Hurricanes Extend Streak to 8 Games With Win Over Penguins
- Hurricanes Stay Hot in 5-1 Win Over the Penguins
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko
Nikita Prishchepov — T.J. Tynan — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
John Ludvig — Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- Ludvig will replace de Haan, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
Latest for THW:
- Return of Lehkonen & Nichushkin Should Ignite Avalanche Attack
- 3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 1-0 Loss to Jets
- Jets Defeat Avalanche 1-0 In Goaltending Duel