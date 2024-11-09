Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Predators – 11/9/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (6-5-3) at PREDATORS (4-9-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller – Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Olli Maatta — Jusso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Utah did not name a starting goalie, but Ingram was first off the ice at the end of the morning skate Saturday.
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Filip Forsberg
Jonathan Marchessault — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist
Philip Tomasino — Juuso Parssinen — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Mark Jankowski
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)
Status report
- Sissons will be a game-time decision; he participated in the Predators’ morning skate Saturday after missing a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an upper-body injury.
