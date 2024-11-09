Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Predators – 11/9/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (6-5-3) at PREDATORS (4-9-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller – Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Olli Maatta — Jusso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah did not name a starting goalie, but Ingram was first off the ice at the end of the morning skate Saturday.

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Filip Forsberg

Jonathan Marchessault — Colton Sissons — Gustav Nyquist

Philip Tomasino — Juuso Parssinen — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Mark Jankowski

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)

Status report

Sissons will be a game-time decision; he participated in the Predators’ morning skate Saturday after missing a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an upper-body injury.

