Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Blues – 11/9/24

The Washington Capitals take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (9-4-0) at BLUES (7-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
  • Thompson could start after Lindgren made 28 saves Friday.
  • Chychrun, a defenseman, could return after missing the past five games.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier — Dylan Holloway — Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Zack Bolduc

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Status report

  • Buchnevich will move to the wing after playing center most of the season.
  • Kapanen will return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury and replace Bolduc, a forward.

