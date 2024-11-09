Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Blues – 11/9/24

The Washington Capitals take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (9-4-0) at BLUES (7-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
- Thompson could start after Lindgren made 28 saves Friday.
- Chychrun, a defenseman, could return after missing the past five games.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier — Dylan Holloway — Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Zack Bolduc
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Status report
- Buchnevich will move to the wing after playing center most of the season.
- Kapanen will return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury and replace Bolduc, a forward.
