Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Blues – 11/9/24

The Washington Capitals take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (9-4-0) at BLUES (7-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Thompson could start after Lindgren made 28 saves Friday.

Chychrun, a defenseman, could return after missing the past five games.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier — Dylan Holloway — Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Zack Bolduc

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Status report

Buchnevich will move to the wing after playing center most of the season.

Kapanen will return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury and replace Bolduc, a forward.

